Student Activities Fair encourages student involvement





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On Wednesday, the sun was shining and the campus mall lawn was packed with students and organizations for the annual Student Activities Fair, and for the first time the fair was hosted outside.

Associate Director of the Office of Student Activities (OSA) Nick Katz has helped and planned the Activities Fair for nearly ten years now. When asked about the change of location from the Union Ballroom to the outdoor Mall area, Katz said that it has always been a goal of his.

“It’s always been a dream,” Katz said. “[It is] the easiest way for freshman and other students to see the organizations available.”

Katz said that the effort to put the fair outside was extensive. The OSA took surveys from a group of clubs to see whether the student organizations would want the event held outside. After they received feedback on the surveys, they convinced the other planning and prepping organizations that the fair should be held outside.

Once everyone was on board for an outside fair, the real planning began. The fair was planned from the ground up, as Katz said that they had to “start over” in terms of planning and organizing for this event.

In order to put on an outdoor fair, the OSA worked in collaboration with the University Union, WesTec services and Western’s Building Services. They used a geographic information system to map out the campus mall lawn in order to get a better idea of how to arrange tables. Electricians were called in to get the tables the electricity that they had requested.

The outdoor campus mall held 155 tables for the fair this year, an increase from the 125 tales that could fit inside the Ballroom. Along with the larger space and spread of the event, this meant that 30 more student organizations were able to place tables in the fair.

Katz and other members were very excited about the increase of student organizations that could be recognized.

Many students and organizations enjoyed the day and partook in the fair activities. The weather helped contribute to the large success of the bungee jump. Halfway through the event, more waivers had to be made due to the demand to participate in the Student Activities Fair.

There were multiple booths set up with free handouts, flyers and plenty of inviting smiles for the students eager to join an organization. Pre-Nursing student McKenna Campbell said that these subtle invitations were her favorite part.

“You don’t know anyone so you can be whoever you want to be.” Campbell said. “There’s no cliques. There are just people looking to do everything and anything, just like me.”

The activities fair allowed for new and old students to reinvent themselves just as the fair itself did. Students approached tables and learned about the various organizations at Western in hopes of getting involved and contributing on campus.