Fallen Soldiers 5K returns to Western





Filed under News

The sixth annual Fallen Soldiers 5k Run/Walk is heading toward Macomb on Saturday, Oct. 14. In the previous year, the largest road race in McDonough County sustained nearly 600 participants and raised over $17,000 for the Fallen Soldiers Scholarship fund.

“We are increasing the number of awards. We previously gave two awards each semester,” said Director of Donor Relations Amanda Shoemaker. “This year, we are giving three awards each worth 500 dollars in the fall and three awards each worth 500 dollars in the spring.”

The student-veterans who received the Fallen Soldiers Scholarship in 2016 will be recognized at the opening ceremony, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The race begins at 9.

Veterans attending Western Illinois University are eligible for the Fallen Soldiers scholarship. Students can fill out an online application administered through the scholarship office and veterans resource center.

The Fallen Soldiers 5k and scholarship was established to honor two Western alumni killed in the midst of battle. Of the deceased were Western Alum Captain Derek Dobogai, a law enforcement and justice administration major, who graduated back in 2003. He died August 22, 2007 while on board a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in northern Iraq, killing 13 other U.S soldiers.

The awards also honor Lieutenant Colonel Robert Baldwin, a 1993 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology. He was killed during combat when his Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter crashed on September 21, 2010 in Afghanistan.

The event organizers emphasized the importance that every veteran be recognized for their hard work and sacrifice. They are changing the rule that solely allocated businesses to sponsor the race. This year, anyone can sponsor the 5k while honoring veterans close to them.

“We’re going to have this thing called Veteran’s Row,” Shoemaker said. “Along Veteran’s Row anyone who sponsors a loved one will have that loved one’s name, rank, and military branch listed on an individual sign.”

In addition to Veteran’s Row, the increase in sponsors led to offering a discounted price for Western Illinois University students.

“We want more students to become active in it,” Shoemaker said. “We have dropped the price down to 20 dollars for students all the way up until race day.”

Pre-registration is due by Monday, September 25 and is $25 for non-students. The registration fee goes up to $35 after the pre-registration date. Those who register ahead of time, are guaranteed a shirt and a finisher medal. Everyone is awarded dog tag medal at the end of the race.

“There are two different routes,” Shoemaker said. “There is a 5k route which you can either run or walk or there is a one mile walk if people don’t want to do the full 5k.”