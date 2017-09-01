Macomb prepares for takeoff





Filed under News

Macomb is set to kick off the upcoming fall season with altitude, celebrating the 31st annual Balloon Rally.

From Sept. 8-9, on Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University, participants of the balloon rally will gather to celebrate skillful piloting, the Macomb community, music and the life of Balloon Maestro Bob Corey. There will also be competitive flight and in addition to weekend festivities and admission is free.

This year’s theme is “Changes in Altitudes,” a play-on words of the Jimmy Buffet classic, “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.” In spirit of Buffet’s good vibrations, the event hopes to invite a spirit of elation and attitudes of relaxation. Every year, the event features a special balloon shape and, in accordance with this year’s beach-like theme, Macomb welcomes “Peg-leg Pete,” a parrot with spunk and attitude.

Western student and Macomb native Zach Sutton looks forward to the event, exclaiming the amount of joy and pride the community exhibit through the Balloon Rally.

“We usually have nice weather, the balloons will park and light up, you’ll see people bring footballs out, and every time I go there I see dozens of people that I know from school.” Sutton said. “It’s a fun thing, people will go and hangout, enjoy the balloons, and listen to music. It’s a special part of our community every year, we have fun with it.”

Pilots will play a key role in providing excitement and joy at the rally by igniting the skies with friendly competition; showing off their impressive skills in certain challenges. New this year is the implementation of father-son competition where sons will fly head to head with their fathers, and legacies of balloon mastery will be displayed in the various flying games, concluded by a lighted display of all the balloon shapes, and a chance to meet each of the pilots.

Among others, the Western jazz band will open with live music on the evening of Sept. 8. Jazz Trombone player Kasey Steil is excited to play at the festival for his third time.

“We play a lot of big band classics and dance music, Steil said. “We play, the families come out, and there are always a bunch of kids that dance around, it’s just really fun.”

The balloon rally will be held without one of its key members, Balloon Maestro and pilot Bob Corey, who passed away on Aug. 6 of this year. Corey was an acclaimed pilot and a valued member of the community, known for flying the Kool Balloon. Public Information Coordinator for Western and Macomb Balloon Rally event organizer Jodi Popeschil reminisced fondly of visiting the National Balloon Festival in Iowa as a young girl.

“That’s where I first saw Bob Corey flying the Kool Balloon, we’d joke about that years later,” Popeschil said, smiling. “It’ll definitely be an emotional time.”