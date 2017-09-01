The city vs. the campus, the feud must end





Opinions

On Aug. 20, the Macomb Police Department posted a picture of a student-owned house on Adams St. whose yard was littered with party cups and other trash. The caption read, “Don’t be this kind of neighbor, please pick up your yard. Cleaning up is a great way to avoid a litter ticket the next morning.” My guess is by the picture, although the night was “lit,” the morning-after was certainly not.

What followed shortly after was a stream of local residence bashing the students of Western Illinois University on Facebook, the very same students of which the City of Macomb lives off. Facebook user Dianna Boyd posted, “are responsibility classes offered? Just asking?” to which the infamous University 100 was brought up. Sadly, no, that course does not instruct students to properly police their property.

One of the more elaborate commenters, Kaila Rowland stated how one could tell that class is in session.

“Everywhere is trashed by alcohol and solo cups, no one knows how to drive, loud house parties and my favorite, — people walking out in front of me when I’m driving!” She even describes how she would like to deal with such unruly students. “As much as I would be ok with hitting those idiots, I can’t!”

It’s good to know she has boundaries, or more or less knows that the law doesn’t condone those actions. What the post continues to be part of is the very thing that needs to stop in our community, and that’s the idea that we’re two bickering entities instead of one cohesive whole. We project ourselves as if we are this close-knit community, but as time passes by, support for both structures seem to deteriorate.

You can see it at almost every public event. Think about it. When was the last time you went to support the Women’s Volleyball team or attended a Macomb High School Bombers basketball game and showed how proud you were to be part of the community and there for the kids? We think it’s terrible that the only time we ever truly come together as a community is the day of the homecoming parade, and that is simply not enough.

We can do profoundly better than the state that we are in now. It’s bad enough we have enrollment down, businesses filing for bankruptcy and meth labs being so close to the residents of Macomb. One thing is for certain, it’s repeated itself in the economy of Macomb. Without Western, Macomb would remain the ghost town that it is and without the people of Macomb, Western would just be some college in the middle of nowhere and no one would know it even existed.

Like President Thomas calling for civility in the way we communicate with each other, we also ask that we support one another better than what we are doing now. During these difficult times of terrorist attacks, continuous concern on whether the news being provided to you is legitimate or not and interesting diplomatic exchanges between us and other countries, we can’t afford to fight internally. And for the love of stars pick up after yourselves, you’re making the rest of us look bad.