Point-counter point : Do companies have the right to silence free speech of employees?





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The United States of America is “the land of the free and the home of the brave”and not for nothing, the enemy of freedom is fear and the laws we implement to bind our fear constrict our freedoms; it takes great courage to live freely. Of the freedoms, we must hold most dearly, the freedom to speak and assemble. Are cornerstones of our democratic republic, for it is communication that binds our people as one. While this ideology applies well with our nation, it may not apply to the many companies, businesses and corporations that operate within it.

While one person has a right to speak freely, so another has the right to fire you for it. Most recently the world watched as white supremacist and nationalist groups violently made their stand in the streets of Charlottesville, VA. CNBC reports, “After the Twitter account @YesYoureRacist began exposing and shaming attendees of Saturday’s violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, one man was reported to have been fired from his job.”

Many people think they are protected from being laid off just because their boss dislikes them but, on the contrary, they have every right to dismiss you as you do to spout hate speech and nationalistic Neo-Nazi rhetoric.

If they aren’t firing employees in violation of their civil rights a company can do whatever it likes, especially when having a known Nazi sympathizer would affect workplace productivity, which it would.

There are fine lines when it comes to the freedom to express your beliefs. Four years ago, a Colorado baker refused service to a homosexual couple who commissioned a wedding cake. While most can agree this is a horrible display of discrimination, and Colorado courts ruled the bakery’s actions as unlawful, there remain questions to the freedoms public companies have.

We are not a democracy based upon majority rule, and while the majority disagree with white-nationalist rhetoric and find it easy to condemn, it is not so easy to allow public institutions to display non-violent discriminatory practice. For instance, would the Colorado bakery be condemned for denying service to a white supremacist couple’s marriage based on their beliefs? Would you force a bakery owned by a devout Christian family to bake a cake that displayed Occult ceremonial symbolism?

Perhaps a better, and more democratic way to condemn discrimination in publicly owned businesses would not be to face them in court, but to boycott their business. To organize and assemble against bigotry is to show courage in the face of hatred. Such a display gives further strength to our voices, and brings our people together beneath the umbrella of our freedom, validating our righteous belief that all people are born equal.

On paper, the Bill of Rights seems straightforward and simple, but in practice our freedoms are put to the test every day in the face of fear and hatred. There will always be those who do not “hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal”, there are some who would see us relinquish our rights for a more secure life. While the boundaries of justice may not always be clear, we must take it upon ourselves to speak our minds and spread our doctrine, it is the greatest power we have.