Point-counter point : Do companies have the right to silence free speech of employees?





Filed under Opinions

The war on free speech continues, this time on right-wingers attempting to get their message out via social media. From noted conservatives like Michelle Malkin and Dennis Prager to established libertarians like Eric July and Justin Moldow, all have had their accounts suspended or banned on popular social media networks on the basis of their speech. Lauren Southern, former libertarian candidate for Prime Minister of Canada, had a makeup tutorial, of all things, on her YouTube channel demonetized and deleted. She is better known for her strident anti-Islam and anti-immigration stances, and her patrolling of the Mediterranean Sea to discourage boats carrying North Africans from reaching the shores of Italy and Greece, but a makeup video being taken down is truly absurd.

Entirely outside the political sphere, Professor Silil Mehta —adjunct professor at Columbia and Georgetown University — had his Google account, including his email and website teaching math, probability and statistics, terminated without an explanation from the tech giant. There is nothing in his history or in his politics that would remotely justify such actions, but Google has thus far refused to reconsider their terminations.

This came just after the firing of James Damore, the engineer who published a company-wide memo questioning the benefits of the company’s diversity policy. That debacle alone may make one begin to ponder on Google’s commitment to actually fostering diversity, both in ethnicity and opinion. Instead, I would posit that Google, like so many firms and universities, would rather all of their employees/students think the same way that they do, and God forbid anyone question the culture or way of thinking.

It is quite clear that the left seeks to stamp out voices that they find repugnant; enlightenment values such as free speech be damned. Do you hold a political opinion to the right of Elizabeth Warren? Enjoy being banned on Twitter and suspended on Facebook. Do you question the legitimate benefits of diversity in your workplace with a well-sourced, scientifically solid memo? Don’t expect to keep your job for long. Do you dare to make a makeup tutorial and put it on your right-wing YouTube channel? Have fun having your monetization privileges revoked.

Ironically enough, these same leftists will shout until they are blue in the face about neo-Nazis, but refuse to call out the actual communists within their own ranks, an ideology that was responsible for more deaths than was Nazism in the past century alone. For a group that loves to virtue signal about human rights and dignity, they actively ignore the disciples of that horrid ideology which brought such suffering and death into the world. Such hypocrisy is truly telling.

If neo-Nazis can have their free speech revoked, then it becomes exceedingly obvious why ordinary conservatives and libertarians are increasingly getting painted with that same brush. To conservatives who do not find this worrisome, consider this: Once the voices of “far-right extremists” are stamped out, who do you think will become the new “far-right extremists” as the Overton window shifts increasingly left? Simply take a look in the mirror.