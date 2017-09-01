Trump is terrible at being diplomatic





In recent political news, another White House leak has been released with potentially incriminating comments made from President Donald Trump. Documents and recordings were leaked earlier this week that highlight an interview Trump gave with an undisclosed member of the media dating back to the end of April.

While discussing the president’s first 100 days in office, an apparently well-spirited odd ball question caught the president off guard and led to a very long and concerning answer. The interviewer brought up the fact that the anniversary of the Louisiana Purchase was in the next few days (April 30) and asked if the president had to sell a state/territory for revenue like Napoleon did, which one would he sell? The interviewer never expected the president to answer the question, but he did.

Trump first jumped to Iowa, stating that the state was almost entirely corn and that “the U.S. could survive with a little less corn.” He quickly retracted that statement after one of his advisors reminded him that corn silk is what’s used to make his toupees. New Mexico was also named but dropped when he realized that it was not shared with Mexico and had nothing to do with Mexico. The president still wanted to build a wall around the state “just in case,” which thankfully his advisors talked him out of.

Based on the recordings, his advisors tried to end the interview at this point but the president would not leave until he gave a concrete answer for every question, like he always does. The interviewer offered the president states such as Illinois, New York and New Jersey; stating that the budget issues, corruption, crime and bad practices would make selling the states a profit in the long term as less federal funding would need to go there to fix them.

The president was angered by the comment and said that New York was his home and New Jersey was where he would have his “workcations.” (In the recording, he began to say vacations but caught himself mid word) When the interviewer brought up Illinois again, the president stated that he “had a cool tower there, and the pizza is alright too.” At this point Trump disclosed that North Korea had invaded the territory of Guam for “energy and atmosphere research.” The recording then seemed to fade as it sounded like his advisors are dragging the president out of the room.

In one of the documents leaked, it appears that the Russian government found out about the interview through a source listed with the name of W.H. Lance Survei. It appears Russian president Vladimir Putin reached out to Trump during talks between the nations and asked if Trump would ever consider selling Alaska back to Russia if the U.S. ever needed money, for old time’s sake. Trump responded with a simple “no take backsies.” Also stating without Alaska, “the Republican party would have nowhere to keep Sarah Palin.” Tensions between the nations seemed to escalate in the months that followed.

After the recent leak, White House officials were quick to remove the information from the web stating it was classified and needed to stay under White House surveillance. President Trump was quick to condemn the leakers, telling them to remember what happen when Comey did that. Backlash still ensued, causing the White House to give into media pressure. The White House said they will release a statement and possibly some of the documents very soon.