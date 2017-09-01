Western volleyball ready for UAB Invitational

Leatherneck volleyball heads to Alabama for the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazer Invitational, beginning Sept. 2, for the second invitational of the season in Birmingham. The Leathernecks will begin the tournament with the Charleston Southern University Buccaneers at 11 a.m. and later that afternoon they will faceoff against the Austin Peay State University Governors at 3 pm. The final match for Western will take place on Sept. 3 against UAB at 12 p.m.

Western began the season with a strong 2-1 record last weekend during the Hampton Inn Leatherneck Invitational at home. In the first match against the Manhattan Jaspers, freshman Emma Norris led the team to victory with 19 kills and 16 digs. Next to Norris, junior Jaime Johnson logged 49 assists along with seven digs. In the second match against Chicago State Cougars, senior Shalyn Greenhaw recorded five kills during game two against the Cougars, along with sophomore Claire Grove, adding ten digs in game two. Another name to watch for is sophomore Aleezah Washington. Washington compiled 32 kills and was ranked fifth on the team in 2016.

CSU’s season has been off to a rocky start. The Buccaneers are currently 0-4. The last game they competed in against the College of Charleston had ties and errors that affected the Buccaneers’ win. During the opening game, four players stood out that could be key pieces against Western this weekend. Kylie Klein led the Buccaneers with eight kills and .471 hitting percentage against College of Charleston. Next is Kalysia Bates, who had five blocks (two solo, three assists). Rachel Smith would follow with 28 assists and six digs. Lastly, Madison Martin finished the night with a match high of

19 digs.

The second team that Western will be competing against is the Austin Peay Governors. The Governors are currently 3-1, their most current game against Northern Iowa is the only loss on record for the team. The thing that makes the Governors stand out is the amount of kills so far in the season. Ashley Slay leads the team with 69, followed by Christina White with 48, Jenna Panning with 29, and Brooke Moore with 16 kills.

The final team going up against Western will be UAB. UAB, like Charleston Southern University, has been struggling to gain any wins. With their current record of 0-3, the team looks to put their best players forward for this weekend’s invitational. This past Saturday, UAB competed against Boston College and lost in all five sets. Several players tried to make up for the low scores but, unfortunately, couldn’t keep up with Boston College. UAB finished with a .238 hitting percentage, along with 56 kills and 78 digs. Haley Jared and Gabby Deshotel led the Blazers with 17 and 13 kills respectively. In terms of errors during their last game, the Blazers had 31 attack errors, nine service errors, and seven reception errors. If UAB were to have any errors against Western this weekend, it could be a good thing for the Leathernecks.

Overall, the Leathernecks look like they’ll have a successful, yet competitive, weekend ahead of them. Once the UAB Blazer Invitational ends, the Leathernecks will be heading to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to compete against Southeast Missouri State on Monday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m.