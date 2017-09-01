Leathernecks takes football season opener

Close Kalen Saunders shows his teeth as he joins the tackle. File Photo File Photo Kalen Saunders shows his teeth as he joins the tackle.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Western Illinois beat the Tennessee Technological University Golden Eagles 41-14 Thursday night. It did not take long for the Leathernecks to take over the game and win their sixth straight season opener.

The first quarter of the game was a defensive battle, but the Leathernecks got on the board first. Junior quarterback Sean McGuire led the way for the Leathernecks, throwing four of nine with fifty yards passing in the first half. Sophomore running back Max Norris would lead Western in rushing in the first quarter with seven carries for 31 yards.

The first quarter shutout was a tribute to the stout Western defense. Junior defensive lineman, Khalen Saunders had a sack and a pass breakup to end the quarter.

The second quarter was much like the first and Western stayed on top, but added a touchdown to their lead. Saunders got the call on offense and found his way into the end zone to put the Leathernecks ahead 10-0.

After the Leathernecks had a double digit lead, the Golden Eagles did their best to put points on the board. After a ten play 51-yard drive, Tennessee Tech. missed a 41-yard field goal to end the first half and Western still lead 10-0.

In the second half the Leathernecks went on a scoring spree and dismantled the

Golden Eagles.

After a Golden Eagle three and out, the Leathernecks took advantage and added to their lead. A seven play 76-yard drive lead to a Leatherneck field goal to give Western a 13-0 lead.

Tennessee Tech. ended their following drive with another three and out. Western would continue pressing their lead with a 21-yard rushing touchdown from senior wide receiver, Jaelon Acklin. Western then took a controlling 20-0 lead with six minutes left in the quarter.

The Golden Eagles would not have a chance to make a comeback when junior linebacker Quentin Moon forced and recovered a fumble the Leathernecks would get the ball on their own 47-yard line. Norris, who lead the Leathernecks in rushing with 133 yards on 19 carries, keep true to his three yards and a cloud of dust running style and push for six yards, which would set up, red-shirt freshman running back, Victavious Johnson who would then find a gap and take a 16-yard touchdown and give the Leathernecks a 27-0 lead.

Senior defensive back Tyrin Holloway would keep Western’s momentum and pickoff a Golden Eagles pass and return it to the Tennessee Tech 36-yard line. After a Leatherneck three and out, the stout Leatherneck defense found a way to score a touchdown themselves. Sophomore defensive back, Mike Viti picked off Golden Eagle’s quarterback, Hayden Rettig, for a 45-yard touchdown to give the Leathernecks a 34-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, after 34 unanswered points, Tennessee Tech found their way on the board with a 61-yard touchdown to bring the score to 34-7. The Golden Eagles defense would not be able to hold the powerful Leatherneck offense for too long when Acklin found the end zone for the second time of the night. McGuire found Acklin on a 17-yard route to give the Leathernecks a 41-7 advantage with 11 minutes remaining.

The Golden Eagles would get the final touchdown when they scored a 51-yard touchdown to bring the score to 41-14.

Western looks to start their season 2-0 when they travel to Flagstaff, Ariz. to take on Northern Arizona University, kickoff will begin at 6 p.m. The Leathernecks will come home for the first time Sept. 30 for their home opener, conference opener and homecoming at 3 p.m.

Twitter: @MacIsland13