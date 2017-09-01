Western soccer starving for first win

MACOMB Ill. – Coming off of a 1–0 overtime loss to Southern Illinois University, Western Illinois women’s soccer program is starving for their first win. They are currently sitting with an 0-3 record for the season; however, they are looking to turn that losing streak around at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UMW) this Friday with a start time set for 7 p.m.

The Purple and Gold lost to Milwaukee last season in their home opener to a score of 4-0. Currently, the UWM Cougars are sitting with a 3-0-1 record, beating the likes of Southeast Missouri University and Eastern Illinois University, but Western is looking to give them their first loss of the season. While at SIUE earlier this week, Western was out shot 14-9, however all nine of their shots were on goal, compared to the Cougars’ six shots. Five of Western’s shots were from our two forwards, junior, Madeline Edwards who had three shots on goal, and freshman Lauryn Peters who had two shots. The team looks to stay on the front foot with their star forwards against Milwaukee this upcoming game.

The Cougars are coming off of a 2-0 win against EIU, out shooting them 14-5.

“The team did well to find a win on the road, overcoming some adversity with two senior captains picking up injuries,” said Head Coach Troy Fabiano. “We are continuing to focus on improving the little things we need to sharpen up as the season progresses. We are excited to return home to Engelmann for our home opener against Western Illinois Friday night.” Fabiano is pleased with the way his team is playing and for good reasons.

The Cougars attack right now is lethal, leading them to win their last three games, and they plan to keep it going this upcoming game against the Leathernecks. Their defense is keeping pace with the teams offense, not allowing a single goal over their four-game road trip. This will be an uphill battle for the Leathernecks, as this is the Cougars home opener for the season, as well as being their, “Fall Welcome Tailgate” for the UWM students, so they are expecting a big turnout rooting against the Purple and Gold. However, Western has been preparing for this game and been looking forward to it, being one of their toughest opponents on their schedule this year.

The Leathernecks are looking to turn their 0-3 record around and getting a victory against Milwaukee could give them the much-needed momentum to turn their season around heading into one their toughest matches this season. Expect this game to be fast paced due to both team’s stellar offenses, and one that will keep you on the edge of

your seat.

The Leathernecks will make their regular season home debut in two weeks when they take on Chicago State on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.

Twitter: bradjp08