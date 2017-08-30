Mayweather retires perfectly polished





Filed under Sports

One of the most anticipated fights took place between boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and his opponent UFC fighter “The Notorious” Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug. 26. The fight drew in 4.99 million viewers and made $500 million in revenue. This fight made more money then Mayweather’s pre-retirement fight against Manny Pacquaio in 2015. Prior to the fight, there were last minute talks and concerns that led up to the biggest match of 2017.

Two days before the main event, a final press conference between the two fighters took place to take last minute questions from the media. When McGregor took the stand, he went on to say that Mayweather would not break him, that Mayweather should have kept his thoughts to himself and not called out a man like McGregor. He concluded his speech with, “this man isn’t on my level. He’s not even a quarter of the man I am.” McGregor was aggressive and ready for a fight.

When Mayweather came up to the podium, he began his speech by thanking everyone for being a part of the match. He continued thanking his fans, friends, family, and trainers for being in his corner during all his fights in his 21-year career.

Continuing on with his 21-career run, he talked about how serious he takes his training and his record. He would conclude his speech talking about McGregor and his profession saying, “to be in this sport, a combat sport, no matter if it’s (mixed martial arts) or boxing, we’re fighters at the end of the day. The same way you give it, you have to be able to take it. Remember this.” His presence was calm and collected. It was different than the previous press conferences where he was yelling, laughing and mocking McGregor. He presented himself in a professional manner. During the press conference you could see McGregor go from ignoring and laughing at Mayweather to looking confused. Many critics took noticed and wondered if Mayweather was trying to trip up his opponent.

Two days later on Friday, Aug. 25 the official weigh in took place. Many were skeptical that McGregor wouldn’t make weight. With McGregor usually weighing in at 170 pounds in the UFC, he was able to make weight for the super fight. He came in at 153, one pound less then the maximum amount for the super welterweight limit. Mayweather would follow behind and weigh in at 149.5 pounds. McGregor would then tell the press that Mayweather’s weight “is the worst shape I’ve ever seen him in.” he would go on to say how he is in peak condition and always makes weight. The two would lock horns one last time before the fight Saturday night.

Saturday night came sooner than expected. After two years of talk, the super fight was going to happen. When McGregor first came out with his trainers the crowd was wild. Many fans were waving the Irish flag and chanting “Conor, Conor.” Mayweather had a different reaction from the crowd with a lot of boos. The two would stand in opposite corners eyeing one another down. The bell rang and round one was underway.

In round one, McGregor came out swinging against Mayweather. McGregor was throwing more punches than he could control. He received points from the judges early on. Mayweather was on the defense and was watching McGregor’s movements. In the second round McGregor continued the assaults along with holding his own. The third round was getting more intense as McGregor received a warning from the referee for illegal hits to the top of Mayweather’s head. Mayweather on the other hand still hadn’t made his impact just yet. He was receiving blows to the head by McGregor.

In the fourth round, Mayweather found himself up against the ropes while McGregor was on the attack. Mayweather toward the end of the matchtook time to wink at the camera to show his confidence. Mayweather’s patience during the first four rounds would help him in the fifth round when he was able to land a number of blows to McGregor’s body. Mayweather was finding his groove that would carry with him throughout the match. The sixth round looked good on Mayweather’s end with McGregor starting to tire.

During the seventh round, Mayweather was exerting pressure on McGregor getting him up against the ropes and delivering a hard left hook. In the eighth round, Mayweather maintained the pressure but McGregor remained defiant, landing some shots of his own. Earlier on in the ninth round McGregor would get Mayweather on the ropes, but Mayweather would come back with a hard right. With McGregor quickly tiring and his legs wobbling, Mayweather would move in for the kill, but McGregor was able to survive the round.

The tenth round was the final one between the two opponents. Mayweather continued the attack against McGregor causing the referee to step in halfway through the round and conclude the match with a technical knockout. Mayweather came out the champion and was able to make it an even 50-0 boxing record. When the match concluded the two would then gather together and congratulate one another for an incredible match that will go down in history. Both had kind words to say and were both pleased with how long the fight lasted.

In the post-fight press conference both Mayweather and McGregor said what an honor it was to fight each other. Mayweather would go on to say how he was grateful McGregor was his last opponent. When asked what both fighters had planned for their futures, Mayweather said he wanted to officially retire. Along with train future boxers to succeed in the way he did. McGregor on the other hand said he wants to go back and fight in the UFC, but isn’t in any hurry. Dana White, owner and founder of UFC, stated that he would not like to do this event again with any of his other fighters. White would continue on to say he thought McGregor did a great job but felt that he is better off in the MMA than in boxing. “He’s a mixed martial artist, where he goes in and uses all of his weapons, and tonight he was only allowed to use his hands. I don’t think there’s anything left to prove. I would rather he fight in MMA,” concluded White.

As an MMA fan, and a boxing fan, I can say this match was phenomenal. Both Mayweather and McGregor brought out the best in one another and have made an impact in future combat athlete’s consideration in crossing over to different sports. I think the biggest thing to take away from the super fight was the sportsmanship between the two opponents at the end of the match. They both talked a good game and fought hard to prove themselves. At the end of it all they remained to have good hearts and to do what they promised, which was to give the fans a good fight.