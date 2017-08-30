Williams speaks at SGA

Close Student Government Association (SGA) President Grant Reed addresses the general assembly for the first time this year Angel Strack/Photo Editor Angel Strack/Photo Editor Student Government Association (SGA) President Grant Reed addresses the general assembly for the first time this year





Filed under News, Showcase

The Student Government Association (SGA) of Western Illinois University initiated their first official meeting of the 2017-2018 academic school year with Vice President of Student Services Ron Williams as the guest speaker.

Williams began his opening speech by greeting the members of SGA and stressing the importance of a governing body on campus in conjunction with getting more students, primarily freshman, involved on campus.

“We have a longstanding history and tradition here at this industry having our students be engaged and be involved in the political process and what goes on at the University,” Williams said in his opening speech. “Increasing student enrollment remains a challenge for a number of reasons but not because of the quality of education or the lack of activities can be attributed to student decline within the entire state of Illinois.”

SGA President Grant Reed reiterated Williams’ opening statement and guaranteed that SGA will work hard and long to increase enrollment and the productivity of students on campus.

“SGA gives a better platform for me as a student to talk about my experience here at Western and Dr. Williams really did touch on that,” Reed said. “It’s not enough to have faculty and staff talk about why Western is great; we need our students to talk about what makes Western special to them and why they chose to attend the school. Student to student connections are the best resource we have for getting retention and enrollment here at Western.”

Williams continued his speech with a spirit of transparency, informing members of SGA that he initially moved to appoint Associate Vice President of Student Services Jason Woods as the new advisor of SGA, but due to Woods’ time sensitivity Michelle Janisz remains as their adviser.

Janisz expressed feelings of elation and enthusiasm while emphasizing the importance of her role as adviser of SGA and helping the student body achieve their goals.

“My role is very much to act as the liaison between the students and upper administration,” Janisz said. “My goal is to help the students be successful and navigate them in the right direction of success. I’m happy I get the chance to work with new students that I otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to meet if I were no longer the adviser.”

Now that the advisor role is solidified, Reed aspires to work alongside Janisz to create a bigger and better community at Western.

“As an organization, we appreciate that Woods is not selling himself thin and that they made it a priority within the division to appoint somebody that can devote time to us and be a resource,” Reed said. “I will work with anybody; I would have been thrilled to work with Dr. Woods, I am thrilled to work with Dr. Janisz.”

After Williams’ extensive speech, SGA moved forward to discuss new business; however, due to SGA’s constitution which states ‘In order to pass any legislation in SGA two-thirds of the senators must be present’ and failure to meet quorum resulted in adjournment regardless of Lukas Urbane’s motion to bypass quorum requirements.

The next SGA meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 5 at 7 pm in the Capital Room of the University Union.