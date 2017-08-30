Council tackles $540,000 deficit

Close Macomb Mayor Mike Inman (top) and City Administrator Dean Torreson (bottom) discuss the city's financial deficit. Jasmyne Taylor/ Courier Staff Jasmyne Taylor/ Courier Staff Macomb Mayor Mike Inman (top) and City Administrator Dean Torreson (bottom) discuss the city's financial deficit.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Macomb City Council commenced their biweekly Committee of the Whole meeting with discussions on the deficit reduction plan for the city, which is facing a $540,000 deficit for the current fiscal year.

In order to reduce the over half a million-dollar deficit, the City Council moved to implement spending reductions in public works, increase cemetery fees, increase building permit fees to match those of peer cities and reduce the number of officers present in the Macomb Police Department.

The reduction of police officers and the K-9 task force through attrition introduces speculation about the safety on campus and within the city, however, Mayor Mike Inman eliminates the growing skepticism by ensuring the police will continue to serve and protect regardless of the fact that they will face a reduction from twenty-seven officers to twenty-four.

“The Chief of Police has assured us that the reduction of police officers will not significantly affect the number of officers on the streets,” Inman said. “There is a model that police and communities use to establish an appropriate number of police officers and it’s based on population. With the decline in student enrollment at the university we’ve got to talk about the elephant in the room and its impact on the greater community as this seems like the appropriate thing to do.”

The projected deficit coinciding with the reduction of police officers would leave room for skepticism regarding the financial state of Macomb: however, according to City Administrator Dean Torreson, the deficit is not a foreshadowing of a financial crisis striking the city of Macomb, but preventing a local recession is the primary goal of the City Council.

“The deficit we are facing is not equivalent to us being broke because we’ve got plenty of money in reserve,” Torreson said. “We can’t keep running a deficit without running out of money. The hefty deficit comes from stagnant revenues and increasing costs, primarily pensions and health insurance are the two major costs that have gone up dramatically.”

Although Inman does not advocate the implementation of burdening taxes on tax paying citizens and property owners, he reiterated the importance of decreasing the deficit.

“There’s always a fine line between overburdening taxpayers and meeting the basic needs of the community,” Inman said. “These fees have been discussed through multiple subcommittees of the City Council. What we have to do when we are dealing with any kind of increase is determine if it is on par with our peer communities and by in large that is what we have done.”

Prior to Council adjournment, Inman encouraged all citizens to help the Corporation of National and Community Service with their rescue efforts aimed at the citizens of Houston, Texas that are dealing with the heartbreaking tragedy that is Hurricane Harvey.

“We’ve had some outreach at City Hall today and I think it underscores the kind of community we have here at Macomb,” Inman said. “People are coming to me saying ‘Mayor we’d like to get involved and help the victims down in south Texas.’ We understand and appreciate that Americans are at their best when they’re helping others and I don’t think Macomb is exempt from that premise.”

The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. in City Hall.