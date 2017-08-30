Leatherneck lethal offense is back

Close Jacob Judd ready to snap the ball File Photo File Photo Jacob Judd ready to snap the ball





Filed under Showcase, Sports

The Leatherneck football season kicks off on Thursday, and we can’t wait to see what the upcoming 2017 season has in store.

Team captains for the 2017 season include junior quarterback Sean McGuire who is in his second run as a captain, senior offensive lineman Jacob Judd, and junior linebacker Quentin Moon. These three captains have high hopes for the 2017 season and their eyes on the playoffs.

Judd has had a more than impressive career in his time as a Leatherneck. The offensive lineman has made the playoffs, the Academic All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team twice, and the CoSIDA All-American team twice. To start the 2017 season, Judd has already added to his list of accolades as he was named on the STATS Preseason All-America team and the Preseason All-MVFC team. Judd has shown that he is an invaluable part of this team and is the leader of the offensive line.

Western put up a staggering 29 points a game with their potent offense which put them at fourth in scoring offense in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sean McGuire was placed on the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Watch List this season as he put together an impressive year in 2016. McGuire threw for over 2900 yards through the air and was second in conference passing yards. He recorded 20 touchdowns in the 2016 season. The returning quarterback will be looking to improve on his previous performance with a strong outing this year. McGuire will be put to the test after losing star receiver Lance Lenoir to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Leathernecks offense was one of the most diverse attacks last season with the combo of McGuire and Lenoir through the air and Steve McShane on the ground. McShane, along with McGuire, was placed on the CFPA National Performer to Watch List. McShane also made it on the Preseason All-MVFC team with fellow Leathernecks Brett Taylor and Jacob Judd. McShane recorded 917 rushing yards on the 2016 season and the Leathernecks offense will look to feature the explosive junior running back more in 2017.