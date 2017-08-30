Ever changing Earth sparks disbelief





Opinions

Over the summer, Al Gore released a sequel to his movie, “An Inconvenient Truth” entitled “An Inconvenient Sequel.” Ignoring the lack of creativity in the title, I thoroughly enjoyed the movie. Global climate change is a serious ongoing problem that must be addressed soon, if not now.

While education about climate change has certainly been successful in recent years, a study published by Yale University shows that only 70 percent of Americans believe it to be happening, with 18 percent unsure, and 12 percent who believe it is not. While 12 percent may seem like a small amount, that is still more than one out of every ten people. I fully believe that everyone can be educated on this issue, if the 70 percent that do accept climate change take the time to educate themselves more and try their best to offer evidence to those who disagree.

One of the more obvious pieces of evidence is that the global average temperature is rising. According to a study done by NASA, ten of the hottest years on record (with records going back to the 1800s) have occurred since 1998, with the past three years each having been the hottest year ever recorded.

It is worth noting here that not all areas of the world will experience the same rise in temperature, because those figures are the average. Some places, such as Brazil, the Arabian Peninsula and Siberia are experiencing temperature increases much larger than the average, while other areas over the Pacific and Atlantic oceans are slightly decreasing in temperature.

This is why we now call it global climate change, instead of warming. Depending on where you live, you will experience different effects. Climate is a complicated thing, with many factors involved, and human interference is essentially throwing it off balance.

One claim that is often touted by climate skeptics is that the average temperatures are actually falling over time. The thing about this claim is that it is technically true, if you look at the data in the wrong way. Basically what you have to do is look at the average temperature in the summer for one year, and then in the winter for the next, and obviously the temperature will fall. Please don’t fall for this trick.

A second claim is that temperatures have risen and fallen frequently throughout earth’s history. Again, this is technically true. The earth has had several periods of both colder and warmer temperatures. However, just as with the previous example, this claim is misleading. According to NASA, previous periods of climate change took place over the course of several eons, not decades as it is happening today.

Taking all these facts in at once can sometimes seem a little depressing. However, there is hope. Like I showed before, more and more people are accepting that climate change is a pressing issue. International agreements such as the Paris Agreement have made massive strides in solving this issue. You too, are empowered to help. Being able to stay informed, and inform other people is paramount to progress on this issue. Phone calls to your representative help in huge ways to let them know that their constituents believe this to be important. Voting with your wallet by ensuring that the products you buy are environmentally friendly is a great way to help out. This issue is not a trend. It has real consequences and will continue to be a problem for us and the following generations until we make a full commitment to solving it.