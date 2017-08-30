FDA fails to protect the public





Filed under Opinions

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was born in 1930, but traces its roots back to the 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act, which responded to the widespread commerce of misbranded consumer goods. The FDA, according to its own mission statement, “is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation.”

This is quite an honorable cause, but nearly nine decades after its formation it’s clear that the FDA is negligent in this duty to serve as watchdog to corporate exploitation and greed. If one digs deep into their website they’ll find that, “By 1997 (the) FDA had tentatively concluded that it could no longer devote substantial resources to the GRAS affirmation petition procedure.” GRAS means “generally recognized as safe” and initially marked additives like salt, pepper, garlic, etc. but includes ingredients with long and complicated chemicals we know very little about (often these chemicals are created for other purposes. For example, benzaldehyde phenylhydrazone, BPH, was initially used as an artificial estrogen, but has since been used to strengthen plastics). For instance, while studies on many high-intensity artificial sweeteners (aspartame, sucralose, saccharine, etc.) found a link between these substances and cancer in lab rats, the FDA allowed companies to submit their own findings to contradict and override these studies, essentially allowing corporations to decide what is safe and what is not.

Amongst the most alarming cases in negligence by the FDA is the continued allowance of Partially hydrogenated oils (PHO) in household foods like peanut butter, candies, and powdered coffee creamer. Four years ago, the FDA determined that PHOs are not safe for consumption, stating that “removing PHO’s from processed foods could prevent thousands of heart attacks and deaths each year.” Yet, if one reads the ingredients label on many products in their pantry they’ll discover partially hydrogenated oils near the top of the list. That’s because in the years since issuing that statement, the FDA has allowed companies a series of grace periods for removing the extremely harmful substance from their products, something it is clear they have not done.

The FDA’s dissonance from its mission statement goes far beyond the food we eat as they allow pharmaceutical companies to market unsafe medicines to millions of Americans. One glaring example of this is the widespread use of PPIs (proton pump inhibitors) to treat heart burn. The list of commonly prescribed PPIs includes Prilosec, Prevacid and Nexium. These drugs, often taken daily and indefinitely, have been reported to increase the users risk of Dementia by up to 50 percent (depending on the duration of usage), decreased bone density and drastically increased risk of bacterial infection. CNN reported, “proton pump inhibitors are among the most commonly used drugs in the U.S. In 2009, they were the third-largest class of drug in the country… representing more than 110 million prescriptions.” The data for the extremely high health risk associated with heart-burn medication is not old, yet the FDA has taken no position on regulating the overly prescribed substances, it’s clear that their role in regulating the food and drugs we consume every day is scarce; they rely on doctors to discuss these side effects with patients which, in many people’s case, doesn’t happen.

For a long time now, corporations have sought to exploit the poor and uninformed. They provide food that is exceptionally cheap but astounding dangerous and drugs that provide miracle cures for every day issues but have horrific and lasting side effects. It is the FDA’s responsibility to hold these distributers to the law but, as of late, they remain negligent and scarce in their duties. If we cannot rely on the FDA to perform its’ job than we can only rely on ourselves to stand vigilant on what we consume. Inform yourself before it is too late.