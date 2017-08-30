Love thy labor, but forget about the poor





During the last stage of his 1630 journey across the Atlantic on board the Arabella, John Winthrop, a Puritan leader, delivered a sermon to be remembered for centuries. In it, he expounded the notions of what would soon be described as American exceptionalism, calling the new land a city upon a hill, a shining example of a true Puritan society, one built on love, community and God’s will.

Within that sermon, however, was also a defining facet of Puritan society: God made some people rich while also making some people poor. This shouldn’t stop people from loving each other, though, as that would go against Puritan teachings. In fact, loving your neighbor, rich or poor, friend or enemy, is an element of nearly every Christian denomination. Some people in modern Christianity, unfortunately, missed the memo.

Over the last weekend, Hurricane Harvey, a tropical storm that was later upgraded to a category 4 hurricane on Aug. 25, indicating wind speeds of over 130 miles per hour, caused catastrophic levels of flooding and damage to southeastern Texas. Pictures circulated over Twitter, Facebook and other social media outlets of people in their homes with over two feet of water. One image that received widespread attention showed several older women clearly in their 70s and 80s at a private nursing home in Houston, sitting in nearly three feet of water. The women have since been rescued, thankfully.

But what Houston residents probably aren’t thankful for right now is Joel Osteen, the senior pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston. Lakewood seats nearly 17,000 people and he fills those seats nearly every Sunday for service. He also reaches millions of people through televised sermons throughout the week. He even launched a satellite-radio station in April this year that broadcasts his sermons. His books, including 2004’s “Your Best Life Now,” have been international bestsellers, staying on the New York Times Best Seller list for hundreds of weeks.

On the surface, Osteen seems like your run-of-the-mill, televangelist. In an interview with The Christian Post, however, his intentions and true ideas show. He promotes and adheres to the prosperity theology, the belief that monetary and material gain is a reward for devout Christians.

“I get grouped into the prosperity gospel and I never think it’s fair, but it’s just what it is,” Osteen said in the interview. “I think prosperity, and I’ve said it 1,000 times, it’s being healthy, it’s having great children, it’s having peace of mind. Money is part of it; and yes, I believe God wants us to excel.” Imagine my surprise, then, to read about Osteen not opening the door of his church to provide shelter for evacuees from Houston.

It all started with a video posted to Twitter showing Lakewood church clearly not flooded even though a spokesperson for the church claimed otherwise. The backlash was swift.

“You have taken so much money away from your people to live like a king,” entertainment publicist Danny Deraney said, as reported by MarketWatch. “It’s the least you could do.” And live like a king Osteen does.

Osteen has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to BeliefNet, a website that could only be described as a Buzzfeed for Christian Mingle users. Osteen found time, in between writing books and delivering sermons, to build a $10.5 million-dollar home, where he currently lives with his family.

Osteen eventually opened the doors of the church and purchased “countless air mattresses,” according to Twitter user Charles Clymer. Clymer also added that opening the church “took a while but (it’s still) good news.”

Why did Osteen wait until he and his church were under public scrutiny to open the church doors and house evacuees? Galatians 6:2 says, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” Hebrews 13:16 says, “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.”

Osteen sacrificing a small loss, compared to his church’s annual budget of $70 million, to help thousands of people in need would be the good, Christian thing to do, right? Proverbs 11:26 says, “He who withholds grain, the people will curse him, But blessing will be on the head of him who sells it.” I guess Osteen was hoping to sell his church space before selflessly helping others.