Hulu and Netflix serve different markets

Filed under The Edge

Coming to college we all have probably heard the quote, “your decisions define who you are.” So as you’re sprawled out on your twin XL bed reflecting on all of the newfound freedom you have, you might be faced with one of the biggest decisions of this decade. Netflix or Hulu?

Well don’t let this dilemma haunt you, lets dive in so you can decide which is the best fit for you. Starting with cost, you are looking at about the same price for each. According to “The Daily Dot,” the base fee for both Hulu and Netflix are $7.99/mo. The only difference is with Netflix you have no commercials, but if you want no commercials on Hulu then you have to upgrade to the $11.99 a month fee. Netflix also offers $9.99 and $11.99/mo. options that allow you to watch on 2-4 screens, so you even have the choice of splitting one of those packages with your roommates or family.

The next big factor is the content available on both Netflix and Hulu. Netflix has a much larger selection of movies and older TV shows, whereas Hulu has a lot smaller selection of movies but has more current TV shows. Hulu also releases individual episodes as they come out without always waiting for the whole season to be released at once.

Some of the big shows on Netflix are “Orange is the New Black,” “Stranger Things, and “Shamless.” On the other hand, Hulu offers seasons of “Rick and Morty,” “This is Us,” and “Nashville.” Hulu also recently acquired “Bob’s Burgers” from Netflix. According to “The Daily Dot,”Hulu also landed a big agreement at the end of 2016 that allowed them to have over 56 Disney movies available.

Lastly, another factor that could help you decide which you want is the streaming quality. Netflix allows you to choose between 3 levels of quality: Basic, Standard HD, and Ultra HD. This is nice especially when you are watching on the Netflix app and do not want to use too much of your phone data so you can switch down to the Basic option. Hulu handles their quality a little differently than Netflix. Instead of having the option directly on the site, Hulu’s quality depends on the type of device you are watching it on. For example, if you want to watch your Hulu with 4K Ultra HD then you are going to have to have an Xbox One S,Playstation 4 Pro, or someother device that offers that.

Since the two streaming platforms are so similar the decision on which to choose ultimately comes down to what you want the most. If you have specific shows and movies you want to be able to watch make sure to check and see which one offers those. So as you are laying in your 2 day old dirty laundry debating what to watch as you wait for your roommate to get home, I hope this provided a little help on deciding whom you want to make your next account with.