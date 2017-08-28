“Riverdale” will be back with more romance and drama





Filed under The Edge

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Riverdale, an American teen drama television series based on the characters from Archie Comics, first aired on The CW in January and instantly gained a fan following.

The series follows Archie Andrews’ (KJ Apa) life in the small town of Riverdale while exploring the darkness hidden behind its seemingly perfect image.

Archie and his friends try to solve the murder of popular jock, Jason Blossom, and everyone in town is a suspect. The cast of the show has become loved by the fan community. It features some well-known faces like Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead

Jones, Madchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper, and Luke Perry who plays Fred Andrews.

There are also a number of new faces including Lily Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge and Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom.

The star-studded cast puts on a phenomenal performance that transports you into the dark and twisted world of Riverdale.

The first season was everything that expectant fans were hoping for, if not more. Each episode had you hanging on to the edge of your seat.

When season one came to a close, there were so many questions left up in the air. What will happen to Fred? Why did Cheryl loose her mind? What will happen between Jughead and Betty?

The upcoming second season will hopefully give us these answers as well as more romance, drama, and laughs.

Season two is scheduled to premier on Oct. 11 this year, so no need to be worried about waiting a year to catch up on your favorite character.

The new season is said to focus more on the darker aspects of not only Riverdale but the characters as well. Betty will have to confront some of herdemons, Jughead will have to choose if he wants to follow the perilous path of his father, Archie will be forced to deal with some traumatic situations and Veronica will be reunited with her dangerous father.

The entire cast of characters will be forced into a darker version of themselves and it will be a matter of if they let that dark side consume them.

The second season will focus mostly on Jughead and his struggle with navigating the decision of following in his father’s footsteps and joining the Southside serpents, which is a gang of sorts, or staying true to his girlfriend Betty andstaying on the safe path.

It will also focus heavily on the aftermath of Archie’s father being shot. The first season ended on a cliffhanger and we have

no idea what happens to Fred Andrews. Will he live? Will he die? What will happen to Archie? Will Archie sink into a dark place?

With so much left unsaid, fans look forward to answers and elaborations in this new season. The mystery continues on Oct. 11.