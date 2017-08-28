“Bachelor in Paradise” set to return after scandal





Filed under The Edge

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Everyone thought ABC production of “Bachelor in Paradise” was going to come to a screeching halt after a scandal last season. The alleged sexual misconduct happened on Playa Escondida Resort between Corrine Olympios and Demario Jackson.

Bachelor Nation fans worried this incident would stop the show completely. Warner Bros. had to conduct a private investigation and filming was not allowed until everything was cleared up. The filming was stopped for 10 full days. Thankfully, this popular summer romance show is back on. In addition, almost all of the cast got to come back onto the show with the fabulous host, Chris Harrison.

If you are reading this and seem to be a little confused on what this show is or how the process works, read on. Everyone that comes to paradise has either been on the show “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” and they are now looking at a chance to find love for a second or perhaps even a third time around.Each week, either the men or the women have the power to hand out a rose to a significant other. At the rose ceremony, whoever does not have a rose, sadly, has to leave Mexico and head back to their homes. During the week, there are date cards handed out so couples can have timeto spend one on one and get to experience life in Mexico.

While some people believe,and are upset by the thought that reality tv shows are scripted, it is the bachelor nation fans that keep this show running.Throughout the season there is endless drama, romance, and a whole bunchof other things that I will not spoil. It is a great show that can truly open your eyes to television romance and hopefully by the end of it, you will have gained a completely different perspective.

Catch Bachelor in Paradise in action on Mondays and Tuesdays 7pm central time.