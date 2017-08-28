80’s feel makes children’s film enjoyable for all





Filed under The Edge

If you had the choice between a long life that you’d put behind you and a new life filled with countless adventures to come ahead of you, what would you choose? This is exactly what Gru was faced with in the new “three-quel” to “Despicable Me” (2010), “Despicable Me 3.”

This animated film is filled with nonstop action and adventure just like its predecessors. Film directors Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffin andtheir crew do phenomenaljob with the film and addingan 80s feel all throughoutthe movie, appealing to kids and parents alike.

“Despicable Me 3” includes the original characters and cast members, such as Gru (Steve Carell), Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig), and Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), along with Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker) for this movie. In this film, Carell not only voices the character Gru, but he also voices his long-lost brother Dru who is the complete opposite of Gru from looks to his personality characteristics.

Carell never disappoints when it comes to being a comedic character or actor in any film and television show;as he is in like “The Office” (2005-2013) or “The 40 Year-Old Virgin” (2005). Additionally from what I know about Trey Parker, who voices Balthazar Bratt, the co-creator of the show South Park (1997-2016), which can be described as a really stupid, inappropriate comedy fits perfectly with this character in the movie.

The movie starts out with Gru and Lucy Wilde getting fired from the Anti-Villain League (AVL) due to not being able to take down the newest villain, Balthazar Bratt, who is a 1980s child star. This leaves Gru in a rut trying to figure out how he will provide for his family, along with trying to figure out himself. During this time, Gru discovers that he has a long-lost brother named Dru; after meeting his brother, he starts to rediscover himself and how good it feels to be “bad”. The two brothers team up together to take down Bratt for two very different reasons all while the minions get themselves thrown in prison.

How the movie ends and all the finer little details is for you to find out by seeing it. If you are a minion/“Despicable Me” guru, like myself, you will enjoy every second of the movie. From the humor to the 80s references, it is an all-around wonderful movie for all ages, that includes the parents!