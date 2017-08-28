“BoJack Horseman” back with a bite





Filed under The Edge

This past week Netflix finally dropped the trailer for season 4 of one of its most popular original series, “BoJack Horseman,” a show centered around the life of a clinically depressed Hollywood has-been, who is, yes you guessed it, a horse.

“BoJack Horseman,” defies the mature animated comedy genre. It’s not trying to be crass like “South Park,” nor does it try to just mindlessly entertain like “Family Guy.” It breaks the mold by using animation for the purpose of creative storytelling rather than to attract an audience that never grew out of their love for Saturday morning cartoons.

From the two-minute long trailer, Netflix gives us a lot to anticipate. Mr. Peanutbutter, (Paul F. Tomphins) who never manages to be disappointed, is seeking election as Gov. of California. How hilarious would it be to see a reality television star with no experience in politics in a position of power?

Aside from a dig at U.S. politics, Princess Caroline (Amy Sedery’s) continues to build arelationship with her new love interest, while Diane Nguyen’s (Allison Brie) with Mr. Peanutbutter continues to race towards a breaking point as she realizes that her life may not be heading in the direction that she dreamed it would.

And then of course there’ s Todd, a loveable bum that continues to make even the craziest of ideas work. He and Mr. Peanutbutter have been on the upswing for the entirety of the series, and even when he tips his fortune away by accident he can’t help but still be happy.

But of course, they main draw is our favorite alcoholic equine, BoJack (Wil Arnet).If you look carefully at the end of the trailer, you will notice that the mailbox of the home he pulls up to says “Sugarman.” The name is pretty infrequently brought up in the show. Sugarman is BoJack’s mother’s maiden name, as she was the heiress to the Sugarman fortune. With BoJack returning home, it’s time to see how he deals with the confrontation of his anything-but-happy childhood.

And that’s where “BoJack Horseman,” defies the genre. It takes a character and gives them traits that make you reflect on what you think of yourself. It is a comedy through and through, but at its core it makes you look in the mirror and ask yourself if you’re like BoJack and Diane or if you’re like Todd and Mr.Peanutbutter.

If there is any sort of comparison to “BoJack Horseman,” “Rick and Morty” is the closest thing to an animated comedy with a message. “Rick and Morty” takes a hard subject and laughs at it, and sometimes finds a solution all too quick.

In comparison, “BoJack Horseman” has teeth, it goes for the joke, but it doesn’t forget to punch you in the gut while you are watching it. There is no series that can hold a candle to what it pulls together for an animated comedy, and it puts anything else in the genre to shame for trying going for the quick joke instead of telling a story.

Season 4 drops Sept. 8, and I know I won’t be doing anything else but laughing and questioning the purpose of my existence that day.