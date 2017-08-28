The worst of Netflix: Love, Wedding, Marriage





Filed under The Edge

As long as I’ve been writing for the Western Courier, I’ve had this strange sense of duty to subject myself to the worst facets of everyday life. I have eaten and written about Burger King’s infamous — or famous, depending on who you talk to — hotdogs. I also ate and wrote about the monstrosity of oil and salt that was Burger King’s Mac N’ Cheetos creation.

Now, I’m taking on a new challenge. There exists a treasure trove of movies on Netflix that have ratings and reviews so low, it’s hard to believe they were ever made.

First in this series of awfulmovie reviews is “Love,

Wedding, Marriage,” a romantic comedy that is neither romantic nor comedic, starring Mandy Moore, Kellan Lutz, Josh Brolin, Jane Seymour and, sadly, Christopher Lloyd. Academy Award winner Julia Roberts even makes a voice-over cameo, as well.

(If you were planning on watching this movie, which I seriously suggest you don’t, I should warn that there are spoilers in

this review.)

First, let’s explore this plot, and let me say I use that word sparingly. Moore stars as Ava, a psychologist with a doctoral degree from Stanford University. She works as a marriage counselor in what I assume is somewhere near or around Los Angeles, New Orleans or Forest Gump’s Alabama farmhouse; the scenery changes often.

After a routine meeting, Ava’s parents, Betty and Bradley — Seymour and Brolin — barge in on her practice to announce their separation. It turns out, Bradley isn’t the amazingly charming father his children or his wife know; he had an affair 25 years ago while on a job in London.

What follows is a series of mishaps and unfortunate goings on — all at the fault of Ava — to convince her parents to stay together. One mishap is having Ava’s father move in with her and her new husband Charlie, played by Kellan Lutz. Another is giving her father a few too many sleeping pills, faking an emergency and calling an ambulance and subsequently lying to the doctor, telling the doctor she thinks her father took the pills to kill himself. All of which was an elaborate ruse to get Betty to care about Bradley. Somehow, that works.

In the background are seemingly dozens of microplots, like Ava suggesting Betty and Bradley visit a zany therapist — played by Lloyd — who believes in chakras and natural elements of marriage. Another is Charlie’s career. Only until the last 20 minutes of the movie did I realize that Charlie somehow manages a winery or a construction company, I’m still not sure.

The climax of the story is either a scene when Charlie comes home drunk and Ava complains to him about not replacing a roll of toilet paper, or while they are in the hospital and it is revealed that Bradley had a son he never told his daughters about. “Wait, Josh,” you might be wondering.“shouldn’t you have written about that in the beginning of the plot or something?” That’s an excellent observation. It’s not revealed or even hinted at until there are 20 minutes of movie left.

Let’s move onto the acting, which is as awful as the story structure. The interactions between Betty and Bradley are reminiscent to those in any number of low-budget Lifetime or $25-million-budget Nicholas Sparks movies. Each character is at times both empty and yet full of whiney, self-centered emotion.

It is hard to believe that a movie this bad could have come from a writer, Caprice Crane, whose previous work, which includes the novel “Confessions of a Hater” won critical acclaim from The New York times, and a director, Dermot Mulroney, whose past acting credits include the films “August: Osage County” and “How to Make an American Quilt.” But here we are with a rare 0% from Rotten Tomatoes and a 13/100 on Metacritic, two websites known for their standards in measuring critical reception of films.

If you value your time, do not watch this movie. You will be left with more questions than answers, one of which could be,“Where is the love, a normal wedding or a successful marriage in this movie?” I certainly did not see one. You probably won’t either.