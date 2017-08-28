Beekeeping buzzing out at Taste of Archives





On Saturday, Western Illinois University Library patrons were served a honey-themed meal during the second annual “Taste of the Archives” at the Malpass library University Archives.

The theme of the Taste of Archives focused on the Icarian Collection in the University Archives and Special Collections Unit, primarily focusing on honey as the key ingredient.

“The reason that we went withhoney and the way that we are combining it with history is because of a group of people that used to live in Illinois in the 1800s called the Icarians, some of the early beekeepers in Illinois,” said Jeff Hancks, Executive Director of School of Distance Learning, International Studies and Outreach.

The Icarian community was one of three communities in western Illinois that included the Mormon community in Nauvoo and Bishop Hill, but unlike Bishop Hill and the Mormon community in Nauvoo, no Icarian properties were preserved.

“Many of the Icarian apartments on Temple Square and, most famously, the Icarian School remained standing well into the 1960s and 1970s, but they fell victim to the aggressive plan to focus Nauvoo history on the Mormon era,” Hancks said.

During Hancks’ time as coordinator of Archives and Special Collections, he curated the documents in the Baxter-Snyder Center for Icarian Studies and has done extensive research on the Icarians. Western’s Icarian document collection is the largest Icarian document collection in the world and researchers from all over the world come to Macomb to do research on Icarian history.

“We have people come over from France; we have people come from Italy; we have people come from Spain,” Hancks said. “We have researchers email us from all over the world that want to have access to those documents in addition to researchers throughout the U.S., both descendants of Icarians, people that traced their family history to the Icarians and historians who are interested in communal studies because there are a lot of those communal organizations that took root to the U.S. in the mid 1800s.”

Even though there are no Icarian buildings still standing in Nauvoo, the Icarian legacy lived on in western Illinois through Baxter’s Vineyard, Dadant and Sons Beekeeping Supplies and the Icarian collections at Weld House Museum in Nauvoo and Western’s Icarian collection.

“Icaria will never be the first communal group people associate with Nauvoo and Hancock County, but the Icarians played an important role in Nauvoo history,” Hancks said.

In addition to Hancks’ presentation about Icarian history, Recreation, Park and Tourism Association (RPTA) chair Dan Yoder spoke about his own experience with modern beekeeping.

“Thirty years ago, beekeeping was so much easier than it is today,” Yoder said. “There were not as many threats as there are today.”

Some of the threats against honeybees include lack of nectar, habitats and a parasitic mite called varroa destructor that attacked honeybees, eventually killing them.

“When I started keeping bees 30 years ago, you put bees in a box, you left them, never fed them, never had to put medication in the box,” Yoder said. “You came back to check them in the spring and if they are flying, hey, that’s great our bees made it and you come back in September, harvest the honey, that was about it. Beekeeping was really simple. If you do that today, you’re going to come back and your bees are going to be dead.”

Yoder said that the surprising thing about beekeeping was that the money made through beekeeping was through pollinating fees, not honey sales.

“About one-third of plants that we have for food are pollinated by insects,” Yoder said. “Of that one-third, probably 75 percent of those plants are pollinated exclusively by honeybees.”

According to Suzanne Woodward, Library Director of Development, the Taste of the Archives was University Library’s signature event.

“Any profit made over the expenses of the event will be placed into the library Atrium Society Fund, which supports collections and library services,” Woodward said. “If someone would like to donate to the library, they can do so from the library homepage and clicking on the ‘Giving to the Libraries’ tab, text LIB to 41444 or they can contact myself at (309) 298-2356 or

s-woodward@wiu.edu.”

The tentative date for the third annual Taste of Archives will be on Aug. 25, 2018.