‘Reaching the next level’ Smash players sign contracts with MESA’s first traveling esports team

Close The Macomb Esports Association announces its traveling Smash team roster. Pictured top, left to right: Jared Burns, Tyler Langtimm, Marcus Beal, Tacuma Venzant and Jordan Switzer. Not pictured: Brody Freiheit. Beal commentates the live stream (bottom) being broadcast to viewers over the internet. Nicholas Ebelhack/Editor-in-chief Nicholas Ebelhack/Editor-in-chief The Macomb Esports Association announces its traveling Smash team roster. Pictured top, left to right: Jared Burns, Tyler Langtimm, Marcus Beal, Tacuma Venzant and Jordan Switzer. Not pictured: Brody Freiheit. Beal commentates the live stream (bottom) being broadcast to viewers over the internet.





News

Live commentators, spectators and lucrative contracts might not be the first thing someone would think about when they think of videogaming, but in its second year of operation, the Macomb Esports Association (MESA) has brought these traits to a growing audience.

Saturday afternoon, MESA looked to prove their legitimacy by signing six players to the organization’s first traveling “Super Smash Bros.” team. According to Founder Chase Dewitt, the progress that MESA has made over the last year has allowed him to furnish one of his biggest goals.

“I’ve always wanted to make a team, it’s one of the first things that I can remember wanting to do and saying ‘I want to do esports,’” Dewitt said. “It’s a bit difficult to weave that into the non-profit status that we have right now, but it’s function allows for the players in our community to have access to resources and reaching the next level of competitive gaming, and we thought that the best way to do that would be to have a traveling smash team.”

MESA made the announcement during their August open tournament, hosted at the Regional Office of Education 26, during which players signed their official contracts and were presented with team jerseys. The players signed included Jared “Dr. Burns” Burns, Tyler “Prophet” Langtimm, Jordan “JSWISS” Switzer, Tacuma “LilDot_org” Venzant and Marcus “Dante” Beal. Brody “BroKu” Freiheit also signed to the team, however was unable to be in attendance for the announcement.

“These guys already have names for themselves, I think that’s one of the important things for them and now they are more organized and then the ultimate goal is to have these players sign on to professional teams.”

In the world of competitive gaming, finding sponsorship is part of the path to making it to higher levels of competition. While the players aren’t paid under MESA, the organization serves as a stepping stone towards the goal of being a paid professional esports player.

“We are going to be covering cost of entry for the players, so any sort of expenses they have when they come and join on our team will be more or less covered,” Dewitt said. “None of these players are salaried or anything, this is really just a way to get them into tournaments under our organization and cover their costs.”

According to Langtimm, having the opportunity to play together with other strong players will assist him in getting back towards his goal of pursuing higher levels of competition.

“It’s really exciting, getting sponsored was a far-off goal and as of two months ago I had come off of an eight month hiatus,” Langtimm said. “I thought that goal was a couple years out and I’m just happy that Chase gave me the offer to play for MESA.”

Likewise, Burns said that his had finally paid off with his signing, and that he is excited to work together with a group of people that are “goofy, but when it comes to gaming really get down to business.”

“We all practice with each other, we all compete against each other in tournaments but when we are not in tournaments we will play with each other and try and make each other get better as players,” Burns said.” We will be practicing, so if I’m struggling against a certain character or strategy, I’ll go to someone on my team and play against them until I can start getting a counter down.”

Dewitt said that the progress MESA had made towards creating a traveling team was due to the support received by numerous organizations.

“It’s been a lot of community support,” Dewitt said. “We have seen a lot over the course of the last year in donations, whether it has been time or money from different community members and organizations, specifically the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Park District and Regional Office of Education 26 that allow us to run the event here.

“Not everyone can look at videogaming and say ‘hey this is something that people can do as a profession or be competitive,’ but this is a real profession for people and it’s great the Macomb is starting to recognize it more and more.”

Langtimm, however, gives credit to Dewitt for his continued persistence and leadership skills that have brought MESA to its current state.”

“Chase has proven himself time and time again that he is more than capable of running this sort of thing and he has never failed to impress, which at times can be kind of shocking. When I first met him Chase was always talking big and aiming high, but Chase actually pulls through on this stuff and he’s always on top of whatever needs to happen.”

Looking to the future, Dewitt has more plans to expand the games that MESA can sponsor potential players in.

“Moving forward we definitely want to keep expanding so that we can have a lock-down on the other disciplines that we want to specialize in,” Dewitt said. “I would love to get an ‘Overwatch’ team or some ‘Hearthstone’ players, or anything along that sort of path.”

Following the signing, the team will be on the road heading to Urbana-Champaign for “Show Me Your Moves,” one of the country’s biggest Smash tournaments.

“We went to it last year with a couple guys that were playing under the guise of MESA but we weren’t a functional team at that point,” Dewitt said. “Coming back a year later though I think our players are going to be one of the more feared groups in the local competitive scene.”

Amidst all of the success, Dewitt emphasized that he is happy to see that MESA has grown from where it was a year ago, and that the community has embraced an up and coming profession.

“This has really been a learning experience for everyone here, we have been trying to build up competitive players in addition to a functioning tournament of course, but I’d have to say that the support from the community itself that has given us a lot of air time and recognition for esports.”