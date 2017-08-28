Sweet syllabus-week says sayonara





At approximately 4p.m. on Friday, August 25, the students of Western Illinois University lost a dear friend. Though short lived, the friend to students and faculty alike was appreciated campus wide and brought smiles to hundreds of faces. I’d like to take this time to recognize our pal, Syllabus Week.

Syllabus Week inspires a feeling among all on campus that is comparable to that which a young child experiences in the mid weeks of December in anticipation of the arrival of Santa Claus. Syllabus Week’s magical powers eclipse those of the jolly man in the red suit, however, Syllabus Week comes not once, but twice per year. Spreading gifts of cancelled classes, early dismissals, and a lack of homework, Syllabus Week has something to give to each and every one of us.

I have noted in my personal experience, that the powers of Syllabus Week are strangely stronger this year, not unlike the effects of weather events being stronger during an El Nino year. I am not alone in my findings and have frequently heard whisperings in the Union of this semester’s visit from Syllabus Week being particularly “chill”. I believe a direct correlation can be drawn to the cosmic events that took place on Monday with the solar eclipse. The only possible explanation on how “rad” this week was is that the positioning of the moon and the sun caused there to be conditions that led to professors choosing to “vibe out” more than in previous semesters.

Regardless of causation, one cannot deny the blessing that has been this visit from our dear friend and mentor, Syllabus Week. Its visit each semester brings together friends who had not seen each other for months, and gives everyone an opportunity to readjust to life back in Macomb. Free food, tee shirts, and events galore give dozens of opportunities to reconnect with old friends and meet new ones. It gives freshmen an opportunity to get acclimated to the locations of things on campus and get adjusted to the life of a college student.

There’s nothing better than the atmosphere on Western’s campus during the first few weeks of school. The excitement that surrounds the town is unlike anything else, and makes jumping back into a full class load much more bearable of a transition.

So here is to Syllabus Week, a dear friend to all. We will wait for your return with anticipation. Until then, I will choose to look forward to your cousin, Homecoming Week, and its arrival in a month.