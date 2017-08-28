Arpaio receives pardon, America continues into slump





Opinions

Article two, section two of the Constitution grants the president the power to pardon. The president “shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment,” the document says. Since the clause’s — and the entire document’s — writing, scholars from nearly every facet of political ideology have debated on full scope of the presidential pardon.

In September 1974, President Gerald Ford pardoned the president before him, Richard Nixon, who resigned just four weeks earlier. Ford’s pardon is considered to be one of the most controversial but, as always, there are more. Marc Rich, in the early 1980’s, fled the U.S. owing nearly $50 million in taxes. He also illegally traded oil with Iran. President Bill Clinton, on his last day in office in 2001, pardoned Rich because, as many reporters speculated, Rich’s wife was a prominent contributor and fundraiser for the Democratic party. A New York Times editorial called it a “a shocking abuse of presidential power.” I can’t argue with than opinion.

Perhaps the most controversial pardon came this year in January when President Barack Obama pardoned Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman formerly known as Bradley Manning, a soldier who was sentenced to 35 years of prison for passing secrets to WikiLeaks about U.S. military operations in the middle east. Some consider Manning a hero. Others, like Ben Shapiro, the editor and frequent writer for The Daily Wire, consider her to be a “traitor.” Shapiro and other conservative writers from the likes of Breitbart News and The National Review actively go out of their way to not refer to Chelsea by her

preferred pronoun.

Fast forward to last Friday, when President Donald Trump pardoned former Arizona’s Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio. (He was voted out in 2016.) As reported by the Times, The Washington Post and others, in July of this year, Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court for defying court orders to stop arresting and detaining people solely on suspicion of their immigration status.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump called Arpaio, “an outstanding sheriff” and “a great American patriot.” This isn’t surprising, given Arpaio’s history. In 2011, he appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America and, like Trump, questioned Obama’s account of his being born in Hawaii. Trump’s affinity for Arpaio doesn’t stop there.

Arpaio has a long history of flagrant and repeated abuses of power while he was sheriff. A 2011 civil rights investigation by the Justice Department found that Arpaio’s department engaged with some of the most egregious tactics of racially profiling individuals who even appear to be Hispanic or Latino/Latina. It didn’t stop there, sadly.

Reporting for the Arizona-based Phoenix New Times, Antonia Noori Farzan documented Arpaio’s abuses of power at tent cities, the detention centers in which he kept arrested individuals. Arpaio himself even considered the centers, “concentration camps.” That’s not hyperbole.

Farzan explained that those arrested were often neglected by guards. They were also not given any water in temperatures that regularly soar above 105 degrees.

No one was safe in Maricopa County, not even pregnant women, many of whom delivered miscarriages while under arrest or awaiting trial.

Francisco Chairez, writing in the Post, detailed his year-long stay one of the tent cities. The rules were brutally enforced and the food was, “grossly overpriced.”

“During the sweltering summer, the temperature could reach 115 or 120 degrees,” Chairez wrote. “I was in the tents when we hit 120. It was impossible to stay cool in the oppressive heat. Everyone would strip down to their underwear. There was no cold water, only water from vending machines; and eventually, the machines would run out. People would faint; some had heatstroke. That summer, ambulances came about three times. One man died in his bed.”

It’s hard to imagine why, under any circumstances, Trump would pardon Arpaio, a man with a well-documented history of abusing power. I have a theory, though. Trump sees himself in Arpaio and vice versa.

The Justice Department’s investigation found that Arpaio’s department, “engaged in a pattern or practice of retaliating against individuals for exercising their First Amendment right to free speech.” The department also, “arrested individuals without cause, filed meritless complaints against the political adversaries of Sheriff Arpaio and initiated unfounded civil lawsuits and investigations against individuals critical of (Maricopa County Sheriff Office’s) policies and practices.” The investigation’s report could be put in the context of Trump’s White House and it would still make sense.

Trump’s executive order — the one that barred citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country — is just Arpaio’s strategy elevated to the federal level.

Trump’s pardon sets a dangerous precedent, one that allows local sheriffs to disobey court orders and continue acting on their own racial and xenophobic standards. Trump could have done some good by pardoning the thousands of low-level drug offenders serving time in American jails and prisons; instead, however, he decided to pardon himself in Arpaio.