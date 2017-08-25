New directors bring new opportunity

Filed under News, Showcase

In the center of campus lies Western Illinois University’s Multicultural Center, which hosts three separate organization: the Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center, the Women’s Center, and the Casa Latina Cultural Center. At the helm of each of these are three new directors, looking to work together to spread cultural awareness.

Casa Latina Director Rocio Ayard Ochoa, Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center Director Michael Williams and Women’s Center Director Stephanie Hovespian lead the three main fixtures within the Multicultural Center, brought together by a coincidental hiring process.

“When they were searching for Casa Latina and the Women’s Center, the GBCC director was here but was looking to go closer to home,” Hovespian said. “After the other two positions were filled he announced that he was going to be leaving the GBCC and so another search began.”

The trio of directors are taking a collective approach this year, collaborating with one another on different activities and events for the upcoming school year to try and demonstrate the importance of culture on campus.

“Most importantly what we want to do is collaborate on our different projects, and what will be challenging is to see what will come next within the center,” Williams said.

Tasked with a goal of working together for the first time, the three have accepted a challenge to work together, and according to Hovespian they have chosen collaboration as their focus point for their efforts.

“I think we have adopted that as our own kind of motto and philosophy as well, and I think that is very different for what has been done in the past,” Hovespian said. “I don’t think there was a lot of collaboration beforehand even though we share this awesome space and have the opportunity to work there.”

Ochoa, however, said that she doesn’t see the aspect of three new directors collaborating with each other as a challenge, but as a chance to build upon what the Multicultural Center has already done.

“I see it as the complete opposite from my perspective,” Ochoa said. “The fact that there are three new directors at the same time has created a really neat chemistry from my personal experience, and I really see it as an opportunity rather than a challenge, so I’m really excited about that.”

Prior to the start of the semester, the collaboration had already begun as the new directors started working together with a multicultural student orientation, and they have even more plans for the upcoming semester.

“We are all going to be doing two open houses together, and we are doing that intentionally so that there are more opporuntieis for students who might miss one of them,” Ochoa said. “We also hosted a multicultural student orientation collaboratively, and we are working on a collaborative theater-type performance event.”

Hovespian added that she thinks there will be more activity around the Multicultural Center now that there is new leadership, allowing for more opportunities to connect with the community.

“Because each of our centers have such a long history, and because there is so much tradition between each of our centers, I think that there could have been the potential that there would be concern from the Macomb community and the campus community members that we are going to change a lot of things.” Hovespian said. “I actually think there is a lot more buzz over the fact that we are three new directors and I think that shows a lot of opportunity for a lot of people.”

Additionally, the new directors have been looking for new ways to engage students, such as Williams and his use of Twitter.

“I use social media as my platform to engage students,” Williams said. “I’m also checking out the WIU hashtag and trying to engage people, so if they have a problem they can come down to the multicultural center and show them the events that we are hosting.”

The Multicultural Center will also be featuring some of their legacy events from previous years, such as Take Back the Night, Breakfast of Champions, and Calle Murray. More information about the Casa Latina, the Gwendolyn Brooks Multicultural Center, and the Women’s Center can be found at http://www.wiu.edu/student_services/mcc/.