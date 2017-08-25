Students pop into the library





University Housing and Dining Services teamed up with University Libraries on Wednesday to give Western Illinois University students an inside look into the Malpass Library to encourage them to find their favorite study spots.

“It’s a new event we’re trying out this year to just show people a fun way to get into the library and take a tour,” said Justin Schuch, assistant director of residence life for leadership development and organizer of Pop into the Library. “Any student who comes through a tour of the library will be entered to win a whole bunch of great prizes.”

Students had the chance to win prizes from the University Union Bookstore after completing the tour, and thematic treats were available as they waited to go on the library tour.

“We have pop rocks, cake pops, blow pops, suckers and a whole bunch of different types of soda or pop, ice cream and popcorn,” Schuch said. “A whole bunch of different stuff to ‘pop’ into the library and have a good time.”

Tour guides gave 15-minute tours of the library to show students where the different library resources are located. Jillian Escobar, a communication sciences and disorders major and Malpass Library student worker, showed students the first three floors of Malpass Library and told about the resources on the fourth through sixth floors.

Escobar elaborated on the first floors resources, which contain many of the library’s digital services.

“On the first floor, we have digital commons, U Tech, all the vending machines down there as well as a nice student lounges that people can go and chill or study in, it’s nice,” Escobar said.

Other resources mentioned on the tour were the reference and access services on the second floor, the popular reading, games and media selections on the third floor, government publications on the fourth floor and the university archives on the

sixth floor.

“There’s also a writing center that helps out with papers and stuff, citing and all of that, that’s pretty cool,” said political science major Doni Purifoy.

“I been to the library before, but I didn’t really know much about what was inside,” said Ximena Benitez, a psychology major. “I like the study rooms that you go in and it’s quiet.”

Purifoy also liked that Malpass Library have the group study rooms, which she said will be beneficial when working with her peers from the classroom.

“People from the same class can go and study privately for school,” Purifoy said.

In addition to the resources that Malpass Library offers to students, Escobar shared some interesting facts about Malpass Library to students.

“I like to point out all of the plants that we have in the library,” Escobar said. “We used to have a lot more, but they have been sold in plant sales in the past before. I told them a little bit about how the library is changed, there used to be a café downstairs, now there’s basically vending machines, some safety facts like if there is a tornado, the library is one of the safest buildings on campus actually with a basement floor.”

Schuch hoped that Pop into the Library would encourage Western students to come and use the library more often, especially at the beginning of the school year.

“[For] students in the first couple of weeks, getting into the library and staying in there isn’t high on the list yet,” Schuch said. “We’re trying a different way to get people in and see all of the resources.”