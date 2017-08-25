Leathernecks look for revenge on the Panthers

Close Armel Kouassi dodged defneders and lead Western in shot attempts agaisnt DePaul. File Photo File Photo Armel Kouassi dodged defneders and lead Western in shot attempts agaisnt DePaul.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Macomb, Ill.- The preseason has come to an end and on Friday, and Western Illinois’ Men’s Soccer team will travel to Milwaukee, Wis. to face the Horizon League’s Milwaukee Panthers in the 2017 regular season opener.

The Leathernecks had three exhibition matches to prepare for 2017. Western scored two goals and gave up five goals in the three exhibition matches. The defense stepped up in the third game against Quincy University, which ended in a draw. The takeaway from the preseason is that Western’s offense looks to need improvement, however, the final game is a bright spot and shows that the defense can be strong.

Milwaukee also played in exhibition matches as well, winning one and tying in

the other.

In the 2017 conference preseason polls, both Western in the Summit League and Milwaukee in the Horizon League were ranked in the top five in their conference. The Leathernecks were ranked the third best team in the Summit League after finishing 2016 with a record of 8-10-1 and were eliminated in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals by University of Denver.

Milwaukee went 8-8-3 in 2016, which placed them in the Horizon League tournament, however, they fell in the semifinals to University of Illinois at Chicago. Milwaukee was ranked fourth in the Horizon league poll and received a of 68 points.

In 2016, Western met up with Milwaukee, with the Panthers coming out on top 2-0 in Macomb. Francesco Saporito and Nick Moon each had a goal for the Panthers, who both return to the team and will be suiting up for Friday’s match.

Western’s Armel Kouassi is a player to watch this season; during the preseason Kouassi had a goal against UIC that ended up being the only goal of the match. In 2016, the senior had five goals and 36 shot attempts in 1,496 minutes.

Goalkeeper Tim Hansen is also an athlete to keep an eye on. In 2016, Hansen played in 17 matches and allowed 20 goals. For Western to have success on Friday they will need both Kouassi and Hansen to step up and lead their team.

Expect this match to be low- scoring, but with great play from both teams on the defensive side of the ball. Both of these teams rarely give up many goals and offense can be a struggle. Western will need to look to find a way past the Milwaukee Defenders and get the ball in the back of the net, while the Panthers will need to try to figure out Hansen and his impressive play in the goal.

This will be the only time these schools play each other in 2017, but that is not going to affect the competitiveness of this opening day matchup. With opening day meaning so much to both teams, Western Illinois and Milwaukee will be looking to make a good early impression on day one of the NCAA season. Opening night may also give coaches and fans the opportunity to see who may play important roles on their team in 2017.

Twitter: @ecfredland