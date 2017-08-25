Western volleyball hosts Hampton Invitational

Sports

As volleyball season is just around the corner, the Leathernecks prepare to host and play the Hampton Inn Leatherneck Invitational. The invitational will begin on Friday, Aug. 25 with Western playing against the Manhattan Jaspers at 7 p.m. The invitational will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 26 with matches against Chicago State University (CSU) Cougars at 2 p.m. and the University of Evansville Purple Aces at 7 p.m. The two- day tournament will be held in Western Hall.

This season the Leathernecks welcome five newcomers to the roster: freshmen Abby Knoop and Emma Norris as outside hitters; freshman Jovana Bulatovic as a middle hitter; and freshman Cassie Hunt as setter. The fifth newcomer is junior transfer Jaime Johnson who will be playing the position as a setter. Both Hunt and Johnson will add depth to the setting position for the 2017 campaign.

Along with the newcomers 12 members will be returning this season. The sophomore class who make up the majroity of the returning roaster includes: Shaela Gray, Aleezah Washington, Claire Grove, Riley Schumacher, Makenzie Bouse and Hannah Walker. Grove was named the Summit League’s preseason ‘Players to Watch’ list, a preseason accolade that is only handed out to nine players in the conference. The junior class has four members making them the second majority of the roaster. This includes Melanie Patenaude, Lexi Kolschefski, Shiah Sanders, and Emilee Dechant. Patenaude and Kolschefski were both second and third with kills per set last year. Sanders, as well made records with 100 sets played last year. Shalyn Greenhaw will be the only senior on the team. Concluding the team is redshirt freshman Mackenzie Steckler.

Beginning the matches set for this weekend is the Manhattan College Jaspers. The Leathernecks and Jaspers have not competed against one another since 1995. The Jaspers ended their 2016 season with 12-20. The team will be led by Lora Sarich, who will be entering her first season, along with six new freshmen. Amongst the newcomers, ten returning members will be a part of the competition this weekend.

CSU Cougars will be competing in the second game against Western on Saturday. The Cougars came off with a 3-26 campaign including matches with Savannah State, New Orleans and Grand Canyon. They will be welcoming back three starters Paige Eyring, Brianna Stewart and Alexandra Cliff from last year. During last season, Western lead CSU with a 3-1 victory.

The final team facing Western Saturday night is the Purple Aces. The two teams haven’t competed against one another since 2015. The Purple Aces led the series against Western two years ago, 6-4, and won with a score of 3-0. Last season’s six starters will return this season. One of the returning members, Mildrelis Rodriguez, led the team with 309 kills and 325 digs.

After this weekend’s invitational, the Leathernecks will be heading to Birmingham, Alabama to compete in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazer Invitational Sept. 2 and 3. Western well then host another tournament, the Buffalo Wild Wings Invitational Sept. 15 and 16.