Rare phenomen leaves the world blind





Filed under Opinions

A solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon that is an incredible scientific event that has both a sense of beauty and scientific discovery that only outer space can provide. The excitement for the recent solar eclipse had been building for months with people from all walks of life excited to stare at the sky. Special solar eclipses glasses flew off the shelves as scientists and the media reminded civilians that looking directly at the eclipse can damage your eyes. On Monday the day finally arrived. Some faculty were even given approval to cancel or end their classes early if the class happened to be during the event. Everyone looked outside to the sky and saw … mostly clouds.

So what did we learn from this eclipse that could better prepare us for the next one in 2024? A few things came pretty clearly to me just from looking around that day. First off, Americans are not the best at following directions. Wherever you looked you saw signs, posts or broadcasts that clearly stated, “don’t look at the solar eclipse without protective eyewear.” Yet I saw multiple people looking straight at the sun. Some were wearing sunglasses so I’ll give them half credit, but those still fail to provide adequate protection. There was even a picture of the President and first lady looking up at the eclipse without eye protection until someone gave them glasses. Better late than never but still not setting the best example. For some reason, as soon as you tell people not to do something, that is the first thing they do. This logic is actually the strategy President Trump used during his election campaign as voters were told to vote for the best candidate and not the most popular or class (election) clown. Again, no one listened; or at least not half the country. So if potential nuclear war and damaged retinas were not enough reasons to start listening to people who have some idea what they’re talking about, maybe next time.

There were also many people both online and in person complaining about time and the weather in which the eclipse took place. Including one online post that went viral where a woman asked if the eclipse could be rescheduled since it was during the school day and many children would miss out on it. Yes, she did just asked to reschedule the sun and moon for afterschool. Unbeknownst to many people, the U.S. government actually has the technology to change the revolutions of the moon and to move the sun when necessary. President Donald Trump will be releasing a press conference soon on the topic so make sure to check your Twitter within the next day or so. There were also people angry that the eclipse was blocked by clouds. While unfortunate, there really is no way to change that, it was just bad timing. Weather is incredibly unpredictable, especially months in advance like the eclipse was. Yelling at a cloud is not productive nor makes you many friends, just ask Abe Simpson from Springfield. So here’s to 2024; hopefully that one will be better.