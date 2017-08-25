Trump continues to send soldiers to a losing battle





Filed under Opinions

As sure as water being wet and the moon occasionally covering the sun to cast a wonderful shadow over the Earth, nearly every president in American history has dealt with some kind of international problem in which a military action is the solution. Woodrow Wilson, after battling to keep the country out, ceded and made the U.S. enter World War I in 1917. Franklin Roosevelt, after calling Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, “a day which will live in infamy,” declared war on Japan just one day later. John F. Kennedy nearly ended the world in 1961 with the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba. And while Richard Nixon is better known for other, more unscrupulous dealings, he is credited with ending the war in Vietnam. It should be noted, though, that Nixon did approve a months-long bombing operation — codenamed “Operation Menu” in 1969 — targeting Viet Cong forces in Cambodia. For a modern example, excluding the obvious of George W. Bush after the Sep. 11 terror attacks, there was Barack Obama who announced to the world that Osama bin Laden was killed.

It didn’t take long for president Donald Trump to have to make a military decision. In early April this year, Trump ordered a missile strike on a Syrian government airbase after it became clear that pro-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad forces executed men, women and children with chemical weapons. Trump’s decision, like many presidential military decisions made before him, was met with warm praise.

On CNN, which is often degraded as “fake news” by the president himself, New Day host Fareed Zakaria said during a conversation with his cohost Alisyn Camerota that, after he ordered the missile strike, Trump “became President of the United States.” Brian Williams on MSNBC seemed quite literally awestruck with the missiles, calling images of the launch “beautiful.” He even quoted the late Leonard Cohen, saying, “I am guided by the beauty of our weapons.”

More recently, Trump made yet another military decision, one that may endanger the lives of thousands of American soldiers. Last Monday, Trump gave a prepared speech to a crowd of servicemen and women at Fort Meyer, Virginia. Although the speech lacked specific details — something most listeners want when it comes to military operations — it indicated that the American military will likely send more troops to continue the war in Afghanistan. The speech was met with praise even from unlikely sources.

Barkha Dutt of The Washington Post called Trump’s Fort Myer speech, “possibly his most coherent, controlled and unobjectionable public articulation since he took charge at the White House.” Wisconsin Representative and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said, during a televised town hall, he was “pleased” with Trump’s speech, as reported by Scott Bauer of The Chicago Tribune. Bauer also noted Ryan’s contentment that “Trump is moving away from having a timetable for withdrawing from Afghanistan and wants to prevent creating a safe haven for terrorists.”

American military forces have been occupying for over 16 years, making it the longest war in US history. Initially, the war’s principle goal was to dismantle al-Qaeda, erase safe havens for terrorist activities and remove the Taliban from power. By publicly saying more troops will go, I argue that Trump is ceding to a principle fact that, so far, the US’ war in Afghanistan hasn’t been successful.

According the Post, Trump said an increased commitment in Afghanistan was “not a blank check.” However, encouraging as this sounds, it does little to combat the fact that, by some estimates, the war in Afghanistan has cost the US more than $1 trillion. The monetary value means nothing, though, to the more than 2,200 dead and nearly 20,000 wounded US soldiers, as well as the 31,000 Afghan civilians killed.

During his presidential campaign, under the direction of his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, Trump bolstered a nationalist policy platform. Although that mostly included reducing the rights of entire swaths of the population — specifically the executive ban on immigrants entering the US from seven predominately Muslim countries — Trump’s brand of nationalism was hopefully going to be seen as one that would reduce or even end foreign interventions. Sadly, though, Trump is going the way of nearly every president before him, including Obama, whose use of drone strikes to kill suspected enemy combatants without due process should be known to everyone.

Some might see an increase of troops as a way to secure the Middle East. I join the ranks of others by seeing it as just another form of American imperialism.