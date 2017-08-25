Being privileged is more than just color





Filed under Opinions

The other day on my walk to class, I overheard a very interesting conversation. Two white men were joking around with each other about white privilege. I’ll avoid the details, but the essence of the joke was that white privilege couldn’t exist, because neither of them had been handed everything on a silver platter. This bothered me, because that isn’t what white privilege means.

No one is saying that a white person’s life is automatically amazing simply because of the color of their skin. White privilege isn’t a card every white person gets at their birth that will get them whatever they want.

The idea is that being white grants a person certain advantages in life, many of which they cannot see. This can be a hard pill to swallow for many white people, especially those of us who are underprivileged in other areas, such as socioeconomic status. But there are many unseen (at least for white people) privileges that exist. For instance, the vast majority of actors in movies and on TV are white, even for non-white roles. Role models in the public eye that children of color can identify with are far and few in between.

But white privilege can be more insidious than this. According to a study conducted by the Brookings Institution, white people are equally as likely to use drugs as black people, and more likely to deal them. Despite this, black people are far more likely to be arrested for drug related offenses, and if arrested, far more likely to be incarcerated. Just take a look at the racial demographics in prisons. According to a report by the Prison Policy Initiative, black people compose 40 percent of prison populations even though they are only 13 percent of the US population as a whole. White people on the other hand, comprising 64 percent of the US total population, only make up 39 percent of the incarcerated population. This is a massive and undeniable disparity. I don’t know how anyone can look at that and seriously still believe that white people don’t have an unfair advantage over other black people in our justice system.

But white privilege extends beyond even that. White people have a large amount of privilege in the workforce as well. The National Bureau of Economic Research conducted a survey in which they sent out identical resumes with either a typical African-American- or white-sounding name to over 1,300 employers in Chicago and Boston. They found that applications with African-American names received startlingly 50 percent less callbacks. So that means that a black person can have the exact same qualifications, the exact same experience and education as a white person, but will have a harder time finding a job simply because of their ethnicity. To me that is just ridiculous.

So what can we white people do about our privilege? It’s a pretty big question, and there are a lot of answers. But I think a good place for all of us to start is to just sit down and listen every once and awhile. Too often I see people writing off other people’s experiences simply because it forces them to confront an uncomfortable reality. White privilege isn’t confined to the examples I gave; there are so many more ways, big and small, that being white can give us privileges that we can’t even see. So it would help us all to take some time, be a little more introspective, listen to the experiences of people of color, and just checked our privilege every now and then.