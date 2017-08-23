Western moves past impasse





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It took 736 days for Illinois to end a prolonged budget impasse; however, even with a spending plan approved, Western Illinois University, among other state institutions, will have a long road to recover from the last two years of financial strain.

In a Western Illinois University Relations press release, President Jack Thomas said that Western’s appropriated funding, totaling $20.1 million for FY 17, $46.3 million for the current fiscal year and $21 million for MAP grant reimbursement, will allow Western to begin the return to pre-impasse operation.

“The long overdue spending bill that was passed will provide predictable operating dollars for Western Illinois University and public higher education,” Thomas said. “This will allow our University to continue to advance its longstanding mission of providing a quality, well-rounded, and comprehensive educational experience to a diverse student body.”

However, the damage the budget impasse will continue to be sustained through the next few years of Western’s recuperation. In comparison to FY 15, the last fiscal year in which a budget with appropriations for higher education was passed, FY 18’s budget was cut by ten percent.

This trend in funding has been seen since FY 10, when Western received a state appropriation totaling $59.9 million.

Additionally, because of the lack of funding received in FY 16, which totaled $14.9 million, Western was forced to deplete it’s reserves in order to continue essential university operations.

“Now we can begin to rebuild, however we have to be very cautious and fiscally conservative because we don’t know what the future holds,” Thomas said following a university address

on Thursday.

With a drained reserve, Vice President for Administrative Service and Budget Director Matt Bierman said that cost saving measures, such as furloughs and staffing reductions, will remain in place until long-term growth can be achieved.

“The University continues to be fiscally conservative in order to restructure and build a foundation for future growth,” Bierman said. “It is vital that all members of the University work together to overcome the challenges caused by the long-term impasse and

declining revenue.”

The same sentiment has been felt at other universities. President of the University of Illinois System, Tim Killeen, had a similar statement published on July 4.

“We hope the lessons learned during this long and difficult impasse will help to restore long-term stability and provide predictable funding year after year so we can plan our future and expand our impact on the public good.”

The impact of the budget impasse’s effect on Illinois higher education was not just felt by students and university employees. Macomb Mayor Mike Inman was quoted in a press release stating that the presence of a public university allows Macomb to generate more experiences for the community.

“The university also provides so much more than just a monetary impact. Without a doubt, the culture of Macomb is enhanced by the diversity the student population brings,” Inman said. “The community is exposed to cultural, athletic and educational events that a town the size of Macomb would never have access to. Macomb wouldn’t be the wonderful place it is if not for WIU.”

With the budget impasse in the past, Western administrators remember the harm done by a lack of appropriated funds, and they continue to plan in case of future financial turmoil in Illinois.