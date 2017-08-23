Fox sworn in at City Council

Officer Hayden Fox (left) is sworn in by City Clerk Melanie Falk (right) at Monday night's City Council meeting at City Hall.





The Macomb City Council commenced their biweekly Committee of the Whole meeting Monday by swearing in officer Hayden Fox. According to Mayor Mike Inman, the addition of officer Fox to the Macomb Police Department will help ensure the people of Macomb are served and protected to the utmost degree.

“Officer Fox is a dedicated Alumni of Western Illinois University, home of one of the best law programs,” Inman said. “Fox will dedicate his time and life to serve and protect the citizens of Macomb and the students that attend the fine institution known as Western Illinois University.”

After swearing in officer Fox, the City Council moved to approve an ordinance to authorize the City of Macomb to purchase certain property identified as parcels 11-400-059-00 (133 West Jackson Street and 11-200-639-00 (East Carroll Street).

According to City Administrator Dean Torreson, the property was deteriorating due to abandonment. He argued that the property would be more valuable under the ownership of the City of Macomb.

“The City Council and the mayor figured [the property] would be better off in the city’s hands than in no one’s hands,” Torreson said. “What we’ve done here is put out a request for proposals to developers to partner with the city to fix that building up and get it leased out again. The leading factor is how much money the developers will need form the city to make the building accommodable again.”

The City Council also approved the authorization of several street projects for this fall, which includes South Randolph Street from Jefferson to Grant for the amount of $276,000 and Hidden Hills (excluding Joseph Street) for the amount of $368,000.00.

According to Terry, the only obstacle in the way of putting the second phase into fruition is the application and approval of Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) Grant in the amount of $1.5 million dollars.

“In phase two there will be new lighting so it will be brighter and all new sidewalks and landscaping,” Terry said. “Depending on if we receive the ITEP grant we are reapplying for, phase two will happen next year, but if not then it’s probably not going to happen until the year 2020.”

“This has been a great project to be a part of and I look forward to the community, visitors, and students enjoying our beautiful downtown,” Terry said.

The final wrap up meeting with contractors and engineers has been scheduled for next Thursday, August 24th at 2:00pm in the City Hall Community Room. The completion date for the first phase of the Downtown Revitalization Project is August 25, 2017.