Western soccer squads fail to find win

Sports

The men and women’s soccer teams could not find a win this past week in their respective matches. The men’s exhibition record fell to 0-2-1, and the women’s team sits at 0-4.

The first half of the men’s game began with a scoring opportunity for Western in the 19th minute by Senior Armel Kouassi. When Kouassi took the shot, a Blue Demons keeper saved it, causing the match to be tied 0-0 during the first half.

In the second half Kouassi came back again and found another scoring opportunity. The shot was saved again during the 53rd minute. The Leathernecks would come back from the save with the help of Freshman Paul Kirdorf. The initial shot was blocked. It didn’t take long until Kirdorf was able to rebound his own shot attempt that landed in the lower right hand corner of the net bringing a goal for the Leathernecks in the 56th minute.

Things would change quickly when the Blue Demons were able to score in the 63rd minute, and then take the lead 2-1 three minutes later off a header goal. The final goal came from the Blue Demons during the 84th minute, making the game 3-1. “We need to have a stronger mentality going forward,” Head Coach Eric Johnson said after the loss. The Leathernecks would then prepare for their new strategy two days later against Quincy.

The final exhibition against Quincy took place on Monday Aug. 21 ending with in a draw. Due to weather conditions, the match was moved from John MacKenzie Alumni Field to the Northwest Field behind Brophy Hall.

The Leathernecks were able to get multiple scoring opportunities in the 30th and 36th minutes. It began when Senior Alejandro Pacheco’s corner kick found Kouassi for a header that went high, followed by a shot from Pacheco that was saved by the Quincy keeper concluding the first half.

During the second half, Quincy was close to having a goal during the 59th minute. The back-to-back corner kicks resulted in a header that went wide. Sophomore Tim Trilk’s goalkeeping kept the game safe from any score toward Quincy. With ten minutes to spare, both Freshman Mitchell Moynihan and Kouassi tried to bring a late goal, but both shots could not find the back of the net.

The final exhibition had some impressive highlights for the Leathernecks. Kouassi’s began with the five shots and two on goal. Kirdorf and Pacheco both had a shot on goal in the match. Trilk concluded the highlights with seven saves. With the amount of possible goals between the two games this past weekend, there is a good chance the team will excel in their journey against Milwaukee later in the week.

The women’s team sought to improve their record last week against an undefeated University of North Dakota (UND).

It did not take long for Western’s starting keeper, Ines Palmiero to, get warmed up in net. UND took an early shots lead when they took two shots in the first four minutes. However, the Leatherneck defense forced a miss and had a block to help out their goalie.

Western took their first pair of shots in the 14th minute, but the Fighting Hawks goalie, Olivia Svensen had her first two saves of the night. Not too long after, UND capitalized on a Western mistake and gave the Fighting Hawks the first advantage of the match, 1-0. Two minutes after the first goal, UND found the back of the net once again to extend their lead, 2-0.

In the next five minutes there was only two shots taken, a miss by UND, but the following shot would once again find its way past Palmiero and give the Fighting Hawks an even larger lead, 3-0.

At the end of the first period Western had only three shots on goal, while North Dakota had an overwhelming 16.

At the start of the second half the Purple and Gold had matched their shot attempts from the first half with three, but none found their way to the net. Western found a way to tame UND in the second half only allowing them to five shots on goal, but that would be enough to score again. In the 68th minute, UND’s Katie Moller made a play on a corner kick to give the Fighting Hawks a 4-0 lead.

After the match, Western was losing in nearly every category. UND had a total of 21 shots to the Leathernecks’ 17, eight saves to Western’s four, and a staggering eight corner kicks and Western did not have a single one.

Each team looks to improve their regular season records this weekend. The men play Friday, August 25th and the women will play Thursday, August 24th, both teams away and looking for their first regular season wins.

“It was a very poor start for us today,” said Director of Soccer Eric Johnson. “North Dakota outworked us at both ends in the first half. We recovered after halftime but it was way too late. There is hope in that as they showed something in the second half and refused to quit.”

Each team goes on a long road trip, and will not be at home until September to begin conference play. The women will make it home first, their home debut will be Sept. 17, when Western tries to take down state foe, Chicago State. The men will make it home that same week, where they will take on Drake University in hopes of taking down

the Bulldogs.