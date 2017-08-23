Dont judge a fraternity by its’ letters

Jessie Matias/production manager





Filed under Opinions

When I recount my first weeks as a freshman here at Western Illinois University, one of the most distinct things I remember is the complete and utter lack of knowledge of what Greek life was. I couldn’t tell you what any letter on a person’s tee shirt was or what it meant and it felt like I

never would.

I had doubts initially if I would want to join a fraternity. The stigmas emphasized and stereotypes associated with fraternities and sororities by today’s media left me jaded and uncertain. The metaphor of “one bad apple” is possibly the truest in relation to Greek Life. Eventually, I did decide to join a fraternity, but I decided to wait until my sophomore year to get involved. I regret wholeheartedly that I did not spend my freshman year as a fraternal man.

Being involved in a fraternity or sorority opens up so many doors that I did not know were closed; ranging from increased opportunities to demonstrate and grow in leadership ability, direct work with tons of philanthropic organizations, having a true family away from home, being provided with help in the classroom and chances to expand one’s resume and building a professional network.

However, being an involved member of a fraternity or a sorority is so much more than a bullet point someone can put on a resume.

It is extremely challenging to put into words the other things that Greek life offers an individual. To an outsider it is challenging to describe the sense of togetherness and comradery that comes with joining one of these organizations. Having a support system that pushes you to improve yourself each and every day and go to bed better than you were when you woke up is unlike anything I had ever experienced before.

For me, it has been a blessing to always have a support system to mentor you through the challenges that we all face every day, whether it is what classes to take, relationship advice or dealing with the loss of a loved one.

The memories I have already made in my short time as an active member in the Greek community — memories from intermural sports matches, Greek week competitions, brotherhood events, philanthropy competitions and so much more — will last me a lifetime. My life has been altered in the few short months I have been involved.

I do not expect this opinions piece to change anyone’s preconceived notions. I do hope, however, that it encourages others to seek out more information from the numerous Inter Fraternity Council, Pan Hellenic Council and United Greek Council organizations that our campus offers. Fraternity rush events are kicking off now and sorority formal recruitment sign up is already open for registration.

All of this plus more information can be found online at http://www.wiu.edu/student_services/greek_life. Most, if not, all organizations will be at the Activities Fair on Wednesday, August 30th.That event is another great place to meet others, and ask questions.

My last two cents before I step down from my soap box until Friday’s article is don’t be afraid to go ask someone about Greek life. In the words of President Jack Thomas, “If you don’t know, ask somebody.” I think that that statement applies to this as well. Any person would be more than willing to share information, answer questions, or point you in the right direction. Everyone at Western is astoundingly welcoming, and those in fraternities and sororities are no exception.