Antifa blocks the very thing they stand for





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

More bad news on the free speech front came on Saturday as thousands protestors, from anti-facists (Antifa) to Black Lives Matter (BLM) supporters, showed up to upstage a free speech rally being held in Boston. The counter-protestors, can be seen in a video from dalywire.com shouting seemingly conflicting chants like “Make Nazis Afraid Again” and “Love Your Neighbor,” forced the rally to disperse, carrying on to vandalize police and call African American cops “race traitors” while flipping them the bird and throwing bottles of urine at them. Lovely.

The rally, which was put on by “a coalition of libertarians, progressives, conservatives and independents” explicitly denounced “the KKK, neo-Nazis, Identity Europa, Vanguard… We have nothing to do with them and we don’t want them here.

Of course, that notice clearly went unheeded by the thousands of Antifa and BLM protestors who, ironically enough, were actually protesting a legitimate free speech march, albeit one geared toward ending conservative and right wing censorship on college campuses and social media. I’m sure the protestors at Berkeley in the 1960s are spinning in their graves to see their movement devolving to such a level.

Also, it needs to be pointed out that the media putting “free speech” in quotations, as I just did, is as disingenuous as its general reporting of both Charlottesville and Boston. This was a free speech rally, and there is no way you can twist the facts to conclude anything else. None of that matters to the left. They will smear, slander, and try to get you fired whether you say things like “free speech is a right” and “white people have a right to exist, too” or if you spout actual Nazi propaganda. Everything they don’t agree with is racist, sexist and fascist so, to them, supporting free speech is tantamount to supporting white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

There are two ways that this could be looked at, and neither are altogether encouraging: either the modern left has been hijacked by open Marxists and anarcho-communists who show up to right-wing rallies for the sake of protesting capitalism and white existence, and the Democratic Party and mainstream media fail to call them by name for the purpose of protecting them and are therefore complicit in their activities; or, the Democratic Party and mainstream news actually do oppose these groups and are simply having a very difficult time reporting about these groups and have simply neglected to disavow them as a result of their incompetence. Boston Antifa’s tweet claiming that their cause is “anarcho-communist” in nature and the subsequent media blackout on their activities in both Charlottesville and Boston would lead me to believe

the former.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that new battle lines are being drawn in the US today; on one side, those with no respect for free speech, assembly or markets who would like nothing more than to institute Kropotkin-inspired anarcho-communism if it were currently feasible, and those with a deeply-held understanding for the significance of Enlightenment values, be they liberty, freedom of expression or tolerance of opposing viewpoints. The lines are being drawn, and a democratic system will do nothing to stop the two sides from inevitably coming into violent conflict. So I’ll pose one simple question: which side do you want

