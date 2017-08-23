Don’t sweat the freshman 15





Filed under Opinions, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Let’s talk about every college student’s favorite subject: food. More importantly, let’s focus on the major issue that echoes generation after generation that is the freshman 15. Yes, the dreaded 15 pound weight gain that many students have gained over the course of their freshmen year is real and alive and every single freshmen is doomed beyond repair to keep off the floppy mess that has plagued anyone who dares to step foot on any ground with the goal of obtaining a degree in higher education — or so we’re led on to believe.

Sophia Breene, writing for the Huffington Post, argued otherwise. She reported that after all there is no scientific evidence that proves that the freshman 15 is, in fact, an actual issue that many students face. Now for some that choose to pick and choose what elements of science they want to believe you may go and think to yourself, “Well it’s got to be true. I don’t fit my favorite pants anymore.”

Just to be clear, although the freshman 15 isn’t scientifically backed up by any data, average weight gain for males and females is still inevitable. Breene stated that the freshman 15 wasn’t coined until it was used in a Seventeen Magazine in Aug. 1989, and from there the phrase gained widespread attention with no evidence collected to back it up. It was simply a fad gone wrong.

A 2013 study from Ohio State University surveyed 7,418 young adults and followed them over the stay at college and concluded that they gained anywhere from 15 pounds on average. The Ohio State study also found that less than 10 percent gained 15 pounds or more and that a quarter of students actually lost weight. I fall in line with the latter group and anyone that has a schedule as packed as mine understands that the operation hours of the dining facilities are just plain terrible. And before you comment on the Facebook asking why I don’t do something about it like gathering signatures on a petition, let it be known that not only have I actually written in suggestions at the end of every semester I’ve been here, but I think everyone can all agree that our school appropriations are a little on the shaky side as demonstrated by the last few fiscal years and how long it has taken to get my Monetary Award Programs grant applied to my student account. This is yet another shout out to Governor Bruce Rauner and his ability to hold potential students financially hostage from seeking a college education by failing to get a budget pass for the state of Illinois time

after time.

Further proof that the freshman 15 was all talk and no bite, another smaller study —from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) — studied 582 freshmen, who were assured anonymity, in waves of two and observed the change in weight and body mass index and tracked their changes from the beginning of their freshman year over a seven month period. What really stuck out about the NCBI study were the several factors the Ohio State study did not take into consideration, including wether a student was married, in a fraternity or sorority or whether that student lived on or off campus. Honestly, after reading all of this research I think simply the conditions that students are placed in, including the quality of food served on college campuses, is the principle reason they’re even gaining anything at all.

The fact that we are served by Sodexo — a company that received an “F” food rating last spring from Is It Bad For You, a website devoted to tracking the health of food, — just makes it that much more difficult for a student to even have a healthy diet when they’re not binge eating chips, pasta every other night, energy drinks and five caramel macchiatos with whip cream to get through three lectures on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — okay so I may have a problem. I’m working on it. At least I’m down to 16 ounce cups and not 20 ounces. It’s the little things that matter. Highly recommend taking a ‘nappucino’ to get you through your Mondays. That’s when you get a 24 ounce cappuccino, down it in 10 minutes while burning the roof of your mouth and then take a 3-hour nap. When you wake up the year will be 2024 so don’t forget to register to vote while you’re at it in the

University Union.

Speaking of sleep, lack of sleep is proven to increase your stress levels and when you’re stressed you’re more prone to bad consumption habits that can lead to heart diseases and high blood pressure. None of which you want, trust me I used to be a lifeguard, I know these things.

To wrap everything up, there are a few good habits I’ve learned while staying at Western Illinois University and that is sugar is your enemy and any vegetables that can be eaten raw these should cover most of your plate. Be careful of anything that says “low fat”, companies usually compensate anything low fat with sugar and more importantly get outside and go for a walk. Especially on days like this when the sun is out. Vitamin D is good for the soul just like chicken soup is good for the teenage soul.