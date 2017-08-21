The Big Bang Theory





“The Big Bang Theory”, which has been running since September 2007 has been renewed for an additional two seasons beginning September 25 of this year. This renewal brings the number one comedy up to an impressive 12 seasons on air. In addition to these new seasons, the series gets new life from a spin off show debuting this fall called “Young Sheldon”.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, both of whom created “The Big

Bang Theory”, the show is set to air right after the premier of “The Big Bang

Theory” this fall. The show is all about a young, 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper and

how his life is impacted by his brilliant mind.

Jim Parsons, who plays the adult Sheldon on “The Big Bang Theory” will narrate, and the 9-year-old Sheldon will be played by Iain Armitage. Armitage is only 9-years-old himself, so it will be interesting to see how the young actor takes on such a well known character.

A 5-minute trailer has been released, and hopefully the show will be as

funny as the trailer suggests. With so much of the

direction and production coming directly from “The Big Bang Theory”, one would assume that the spin-off show would carry some of that humor and style.

I look forward to both the new season of “The Big Bang Theory”, as history suggests that it will be as funny as we have seen so far, and “Young Sheldon”.

“The Big Bang Theory” season 10 finale left fans off with a huge cliffhanger, as Sheldon asked Amy (Mayim Bialik) to marry him while she is away working at Princeton. Fans are anxiously awaiting her answer as there is still a little over a month until the season premier. “Young Sheldon” will also hopefully be

a great comedy that can give fans a bit of an insight into the brilliant and quirky mind of Sheldon Cooper.

“The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon”

will air on Monday, September 25 at 7 and 7:30 central time respectively.