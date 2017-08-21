Samberg gets big laughs from short sport mockumentary





Filed under The Edge

It would be an understatement to say that we are

living in the golden age of the mockumentary right now. With “Tour de Pharmacy,” Andy Samberg has once again delivered a hysterical short film that

leaves his audience wondering what he is going to make fun of yet.

Samberg recently starred in two previous mockumentaries, the full-length

2016 film “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” alongside the rest of The Lonely Island band members, and the 2015 hour-long HBO special “7 Days in

Hell,” that pitted him and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harrington against one another in the world’s longest tennis match.

“Tour de Pharmacy” continues with the theme of sports by diving into the world of doping in professional cycling by revisiting the 1982 Tour de

France, during which five cyclists wind up being the only competitors who did

not bribe Ditmer Klerken (Kevin Bacon) $50,000 to avoid being caught doping.

Samberg plays the lead role as a American-Born Nigerian cyclist Marty Hass,

representing Africa as it’s only Tour de France representative by the fact that

he lived in the country while his father owned a diamond mine.

But Samberg it’s nearly impossible to mention all of the guest stars that

come in, make their joke and then spontaneously find a reason to disappear,

such as the road-rage fueled Gustav Ditters (John Cena) and Slim Robinson (Daveed Diggs), the nephew of Jackie Robinson who attempts to break the

color barrier in a sport just like his uncle.

And of course, probably the biggest joke the film makes is Lance Armstrong appearing as himself, attempting to remain anonymous, while commentating on the race’s significance in cycling. Personally, I felt that while funny, the intention of bringing Armstrong into the joke downplays the serious nature of the years and years of lies he fed while earning his Tour de France titles, and makes an attempt

to relieve his guilt too soon.

A number of other stars, including Jeff Goldblum, Julia Ormond and Danny Glover, play the present day versions of the participants looking back on the

thrill of their anything-but-ordinary race, filled with

nudity, a pseudo-gay romance, murder, an appreciation for the French

countryside, and of course, lots and lots of drugs.

If you ever have an hour to spare, “Tour de Pharmacy” will leave you

in stitches. Odds are you will miss some of the jokes on the first watch because they come at you so fast, they are packed in like sardines due to its short run time. I sincerely hope that we get to see more and more of Andy Samberg in these

short sport mockumentaries.