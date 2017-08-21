Samberg gets big laughs from short sport mockumentary
August 20, 2017
It would be an understatement to say that we are
living in the golden age of the mockumentary right now. With “Tour de Pharmacy,” Andy Samberg has once again delivered a hysterical short film that
leaves his audience wondering what he is going to make fun of yet.
Samberg recently starred in two previous mockumentaries, the full-length
2016 film “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” alongside the rest of The Lonely Island band members, and the 2015 hour-long HBO special “7 Days in
Hell,” that pitted him and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harrington against one another in the world’s longest tennis match.
“Tour de Pharmacy” continues with the theme of sports by diving into the world of doping in professional cycling by revisiting the 1982 Tour de
France, during which five cyclists wind up being the only competitors who did
not bribe Ditmer Klerken (Kevin Bacon) $50,000 to avoid being caught doping.
Samberg plays the lead role as a American-Born Nigerian cyclist Marty Hass,
representing Africa as it’s only Tour de France representative by the fact that
he lived in the country while his father owned a diamond mine.
But Samberg it’s nearly impossible to mention all of the guest stars that
come in, make their joke and then spontaneously find a reason to disappear,
such as the road-rage fueled Gustav Ditters (John Cena) and Slim Robinson (Daveed Diggs), the nephew of Jackie Robinson who attempts to break the
color barrier in a sport just like his uncle.
And of course, probably the biggest joke the film makes is Lance Armstrong appearing as himself, attempting to remain anonymous, while commentating on the race’s significance in cycling. Personally, I felt that while funny, the intention of bringing Armstrong into the joke downplays the serious nature of the years and years of lies he fed while earning his Tour de France titles, and makes an attempt
to relieve his guilt too soon.
A number of other stars, including Jeff Goldblum, Julia Ormond and Danny Glover, play the present day versions of the participants looking back on the
thrill of their anything-but-ordinary race, filled with
nudity, a pseudo-gay romance, murder, an appreciation for the French
countryside, and of course, lots and lots of drugs.
If you ever have an hour to spare, “Tour de Pharmacy” will leave you
in stitches. Odds are you will miss some of the jokes on the first watch because they come at you so fast, they are packed in like sardines due to its short run time. I sincerely hope that we get to see more and more of Andy Samberg in these
short sport mockumentaries.
