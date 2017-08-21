Cheesy movie channels inner child





Have you ever had to fight for something you stand for and believe in? Or, have you ever had to swallow your pride and reach out for help when you just could

not do something on your own? That is exactly what you learn about when watching the sequel to “The Nut Job” (2014), “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature”, which is an adventure and comedy-filled film.

Film director Cal Brunker and his crew do a wonderful job at bringing Liberty Park and the surrounding community to life with vibrant colors and outstanding animations.

“The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” has a full cast of characters from Surly (Will

Arnett) to Mr. Feng (Jackie Chan). Surly the squirrel is the character whom all

of the park community looks up to for guidance. This seems like a typical role for Arnett based on his past roles in movies such as “The Lego Movie”, where he played Batman, and “Despicable Me”, where he played Mr. Perkins. He always seems to be the leader/command type character. Mr. Feng, who

is an adorable mouse that knows martial arts with a serious attitude when being

called cute and/or adorable. I have yet to personally see a movie featuring Jackie Chan where his character did not know or mention any type of martial arts, but that is what he is good at. The only thing that really threw me off about his character was that he was cute but so intimidating at the same time; I could not help but find that just a little bit funny.

During the movie, we are introduced to a new villian, a money-hungry Mayor who will do anything and everything to make money. In fact, he is so money-hungry that he plans on destroying Liberty Park, which is where all of the animals reside, because it is the one place that is not making him a profit. This is when

the animals fight back to save the park, their home, from the evil Mayor and all of the people who work under him. During all of these events, the audience’s heart strings are tugged on and they may find themselves even crying from laughter. Some scenes are easily predictable and the humor can be kind of cheesy, but you will have to go and judge for yourself. If you want a lazy day movie to mark off your list with some familiar actors and actresses and/or to channel your inner kid,

then I believe “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” would be a good fit for you!