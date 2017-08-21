Is this the final pirates film?
August 20, 2017
The most recent edition to the Pirates saga, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men
Tell No Tales,” featured the original crew; Captain Jack
Sparrow (Johnny Depp), Gibbs (Kevin McNally), Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) and more.In addition, there were many new additions to the film,
including Captain Salazar(Javier Bardem)—the fearsome ghost pirate out for revenge against none other than Jack Sparrow. We also meet Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) the son of William and Elizabeth Turner, his love interest Carina Smyth (Kaya Scoderlario) and many more.
Those who saw the movie
received it differently. For some it was a bit of a letdown,
for others, it was thoroughly enjoyable for the simple fact that it was another
Pirates film. I fall into the latter category. I have always
loved the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and
was thrilled to find out Disney was making a fifth film! I thought that this
movie had all of the other features that originally drew audiences in; interesting plot lines, talented cast, fantastic costumes and lovable as well as hate-able characters. It was, in my view, the perfect way to tie up the fantastic series with
the characters we have come to love so much.
If in the future filmmakers decide to continue the
series, I highly doubt the original cast will be the main focus. None but Jack
Sparrow really had supporting roles. Overall, it was a fun summertime movie
that is full of adventure and action that was enjoyable to watch.
