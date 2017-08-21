Is this the final pirates film?





Filed under The Edge

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The most recent edition to the Pirates saga, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men

Tell No Tales,” featured the original crew; Captain Jack

Sparrow (Johnny Depp), Gibbs (Kevin McNally), Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) and more.In addition, there were many new additions to the film,

including Captain Salazar(Javier Bardem)—the fearsome ghost pirate out for revenge against none other than Jack Sparrow. We also meet Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) the son of William and Elizabeth Turner, his love interest Carina Smyth (Kaya Scoderlario) and many more.

Those who saw the movie

received it differently. For some it was a bit of a letdown,

for others, it was thoroughly enjoyable for the simple fact that it was another

Pirates film. I fall into the latter category. I have always

loved the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and

was thrilled to find out Disney was making a fifth film! I thought that this

movie had all of the other features that originally drew audiences in; interesting plot lines, talented cast, fantastic costumes and lovable as well as hate-able characters. It was, in my view, the perfect way to tie up the fantastic series with

the characters we have come to love so much.

If in the future filmmakers decide to continue the

series, I highly doubt the original cast will be the main focus. None but Jack

Sparrow really had supporting roles. Overall, it was a fun summertime movie

that is full of adventure and action that was enjoyable to watch.