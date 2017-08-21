Transformers: The Last Night





People say that watching a 3D movie is a great experience,

but watching a movie in 4D is an intense experince. Being

in a 4D movie has all five senses thrown at you whether you

expect it or not. And while that may scare some people away, it is truly an experience you do not want to miss out on; everyone should encounter this at least some point in their lives.

The surround sound in the theater is beyond belief, the jerking motion in your

chair feels like you are on a rollercoaster based off the actions in the film

and some experiences go so far as to spritz you with water! All of these features

allow the audience to really feel like they are in each specific scene.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” was released into theaters on June 22 this year. The movie was filled with a tremendous amount of action and along with the 4D features, people were on the edge of their seats. Not literally of course, but that

is how realistic the 4D movie features were and how intriguing the plot of the

film was. The director of the film, Michael Bay, did a fantastic job, you can tell how much effort went into the production. In 4D, it felt like you were a part of the

movie and got to experience first-hand what was happening in the film.

This extraordinary plot revolved around humans being involved in a devastating war with the Transformers when one of the transformer allies to the humans, Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), goes missing. The plot thickens

by having the lives of millions in the hands of the four main characters: Cade

(Mark Wahlberg), Bumblebee (Erik Aadahl), Sir Edmund Burton (Anthony Hopkins) and Vivian Wembley (Laura Haddock). The key to this

film was to see whether the four main characters save

the world or the world has to suffer due to their inactions.In order to save planet Earth, those four have to uncover the hidden mysteries and

the secrets of the past. It is very intriguing to watch and keeps the audience entertained for the duration of this two and a half hour production.

If you have not had the chance to go to the movie theater recently, I highly recommend seeing “Transformers The Last Knight” in 4D or any 4D movie! It is truly an experience you will not forget and it is worth it! This was the first movie I have seen all summer and I cannot wait to go back to see another movie!