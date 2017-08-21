Spider-Man
August 20, 2017
“Spider-man Homecoming:”
Did round three result in a knockout punch? I do not know why the
Spider-man franchise has such a tough time holding
on to an actor but here we are on number three, Tom Holland. I was surprised
by how much I actually enjoyed the film; I really
liked Andrew Garfield and the Amazing Spider-man films, so I was hesitant
about this new one.
Thankfully this movie did not address the origins
of Spider-man. We have already seen it twice now and going through the Spider
bite and the tragic death of Uncle Ben for a third time would have been overkill.
Tom Holland also made a much more believable high school student than the past two actors, given that he only turned 21 a few months ago he is much
closer to the high school age than the other two as well. I am still not thrilled about the fact that Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is so young but it does not take away from the story, so it is not that big of a deal in the long run.
This version of the Spider-man story features a young and still learning Peter Parker. Peter hasn’t quite figured out what it means
to have these kinds of powers and at the beginning of the film does not handle them all that well, often taking on
situations above his capabilities. But with a little help from Tony Stark, and a lot
of bumps along the way, Peter learns that being a kid
isn’t so overrated after all.
Again, another superhero film that was stellar this summer! I look forward
to the future of the Spider-man franchise and hope
that this newest Peter Parker sticks around for a while.
