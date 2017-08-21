Wonder





Filed under The Edge

“Wonder Woman:” Talk about an empowering female film. Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) grew up on a tiny island of Amazonian women, going her entire life without ever setting eyes on a man, until Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Steve crashes, literally, through the barrier that protects the island

from the outside world and brings with him World War I. Diana decides that she cannot allow this chaos to happen and makes

it her mission to stop Hades, the god of war, who she believes is the cause

of the World War I.

There is very little about this film that I could possibly complain about. Gadot was absolutely the perfect fit to play Wonder Woman; she is

beautiful, strong and composed. She played the

role with elegance and grace; it was like the

part was made for her.

The costumes for this film were breathtaking. There is a scene where Diana

is trying to blend into pre-1920’s London and she is trying on all kinds of elegant clothing, of course she looked amazing in everything, before finally

landing on a simple yet beautiful dress and coat.

Her Wonder Woman costume was also beautiful; she looked both fierce and strong, as she took on the world in not

much more than a leotard, where on her island paradise more clothing is not

necessary. The other Amazons had beautiful outfits

as well. There was nothing over the top, but a

subtle beauty that emphasized what the Amazon’s stood for.

I loved this film and it is easily the best that the DC franchise has come out

with in a long while. Wonder Woman represents what all little girls dream

of being: strong, beautiful (inside and out), courageous and kind. I cannot wait to

see Wonder Woman appearing in other roles in the near future.