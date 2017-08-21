Wonder
August 20, 2017
Filed under The Edge
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
“Wonder Woman:” Talk about an empowering female film. Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) grew up on a tiny island of Amazonian women, going her entire life without ever setting eyes on a man, until Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Steve crashes, literally, through the barrier that protects the island
from the outside world and brings with him World War I. Diana decides that she cannot allow this chaos to happen and makes
it her mission to stop Hades, the god of war, who she believes is the cause
of the World War I.
There is very little about this film that I could possibly complain about. Gadot was absolutely the perfect fit to play Wonder Woman; she is
beautiful, strong and composed. She played the
role with elegance and grace; it was like the
part was made for her.
The costumes for this film were breathtaking. There is a scene where Diana
is trying to blend into pre-1920’s London and she is trying on all kinds of elegant clothing, of course she looked amazing in everything, before finally
landing on a simple yet beautiful dress and coat.
Her Wonder Woman costume was also beautiful; she looked both fierce and strong, as she took on the world in not
much more than a leotard, where on her island paradise more clothing is not
necessary. The other Amazons had beautiful outfits
as well. There was nothing over the top, but a
subtle beauty that emphasized what the Amazon’s stood for.
I loved this film and it is easily the best that the DC franchise has come out
with in a long while. Wonder Woman represents what all little girls dream
of being: strong, beautiful (inside and out), courageous and kind. I cannot wait to
see Wonder Woman appearing in other roles in the near future.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.