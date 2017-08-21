Summer superhero recap





Filed under The Edge

“Guardians of the Galaxy 2:” I have one thing to say about this movie: Groot is the most adorable thing in the galaxy. But, in all seriousness, this movie was fantastic. Often times the sequels to great movies fall flat, but director James Gunn knocked it out of the park.

The first Guardians film featured an impressive and unique soundtrack featuring music from the late

60’s and 70’s. The second soundtrack was equally fantastic and, as the first

one did, added to the atmosphere of the movie.

The film was funny, heartwarming and of course

full of action. The opening scene features an epic battle between the Guardians

and a gigantic monster while Baby Groot innocently dances in the foreground.

The entirety of the battle, and the rest of the movie, the Guardians have

to make sure that little Groot does not get himself killed! After the

battle a large space chase ensues and we get a glimpse of the dysfunctional little Guardian family.

The movie also finally reveals whom Peter Quill’s, aka Star-Lord, (Chris Pratt) father is. In a flashback we see Ego (Kurt Russel),

Peter’s father, un-aged and dating Peter’s mother. The un-aging is seriously

impressive, Kurt Russel actually looks 30+ years younger! The new familial emergence though isn’t what Peter imagined and he comes to realize that

blood does not always mean family. He realizes that

Yando (Michael Rooker), the man he thought kidnapped and terrorized him,

actually gave him everything he could have ever

needed. In the end, the Guardians realize how important their dysfunctional family unit is and head off stronger than ever.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2” is great as both

a sequel and a stand-alone movie! It is a fun film that one can watch over and over. It has already been announced that there will be a third installment. With how well the first two films have done, it is no surprise that there will be a third. A

release date has yet to be announced for the third film.



