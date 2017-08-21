Summer superhero recap
August 20, 2017
“Guardians of the Galaxy 2:” I have one thing to say about this movie: Groot is the most adorable thing in the galaxy. But, in all seriousness, this movie was fantastic. Often times the sequels to great movies fall flat, but director James Gunn knocked it out of the park.
The first Guardians film featured an impressive and unique soundtrack featuring music from the late
60’s and 70’s. The second soundtrack was equally fantastic and, as the first
one did, added to the atmosphere of the movie.
The film was funny, heartwarming and of course
full of action. The opening scene features an epic battle between the Guardians
and a gigantic monster while Baby Groot innocently dances in the foreground.
The entirety of the battle, and the rest of the movie, the Guardians have
to make sure that little Groot does not get himself killed! After the
battle a large space chase ensues and we get a glimpse of the dysfunctional little Guardian family.
The movie also finally reveals whom Peter Quill’s, aka Star-Lord, (Chris Pratt) father is. In a flashback we see Ego (Kurt Russel),
Peter’s father, un-aged and dating Peter’s mother. The un-aging is seriously
impressive, Kurt Russel actually looks 30+ years younger! The new familial emergence though isn’t what Peter imagined and he comes to realize that
blood does not always mean family. He realizes that
Yando (Michael Rooker), the man he thought kidnapped and terrorized him,
actually gave him everything he could have ever
needed. In the end, the Guardians realize how important their dysfunctional family unit is and head off stronger than ever.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2” is great as both
a sequel and a stand-alone movie! It is a fun film that one can watch over and over. It has already been announced that there will be a third installment. With how well the first two films have done, it is no surprise that there will be a third. A
release date has yet to be announced for the third film.
