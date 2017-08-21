New students welcomed





Western Illinois University faculty, staff and students officially welcomed new undergraduate students and their families to Western on Friday, Aug. 18 at the new student convocation.

The ceremony began with a formal procession of faculty and administrators dressed in academic attire to promote Western’s values — academic excellence, educational opportunity, personal growth, and social responsibility.

After the procession, Interim Provost and Academic Vice President Kathleen Neumann stressed the importance of the New Student Convocation.

“There is nothing more exciting than the beginning on a university campus at the start of an academic year,” said Neumann in her keynote speech. “We begin our year with a new student convocation which is designed to recognize our transition to the university marking the next phase in your personal and intellectual development.”

Neumann continued her speech, explaining the importance of New Student Convocation informing the new students and their guardians how to make their time here at Western ecstatic.

“Convocation is a time to share the rich traditions and history of Western Illinois University which date back to 1899,” said Neumann. “We look forward to helping new students achieve their personal and professional goals in the following months and years.”

President of the Student Government Association Grant Reed also took the podium to inform students about the sacred culture of Western and the importance of getting involved on campus.