New students welcomed
August 20, 2017
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Western Illinois University faculty, staff and students officially welcomed new undergraduate students and their families to Western on Friday, Aug. 18 at the new student convocation.
The ceremony began with a formal procession of faculty and administrators dressed in academic attire to promote Western’s values — academic excellence, educational opportunity, personal growth, and social responsibility.
After the procession, Interim Provost and Academic Vice President Kathleen Neumann stressed the importance of the New Student Convocation.
“There is nothing more exciting than the beginning on a university campus at the start of an academic year,” said Neumann in her keynote speech. “We begin our year with a new student convocation which is designed to recognize our transition to the university marking the next phase in your personal and intellectual development.”
Neumann continued her speech, explaining the importance of New Student Convocation informing the new students and their guardians how to make their time here at Western ecstatic.
“Convocation is a time to share the rich traditions and history of Western Illinois University which date back to 1899,” said Neumann. “We look forward to helping new students achieve their personal and professional goals in the following months and years.”
President of the Student Government Association Grant Reed also took the podium to inform students about the sacred culture of Western and the importance of getting involved on campus.
“Personal growth is one of our core values and student activities is one of the best ways to grow,” Reed said. “Student activities is where you will meet some of your lifelong friends and make some of your best memories. This time as college students is one of the most developmental times in your life therefore new students should use their time here wisely.”
In his closing soliloquy President of Western Illinois University Jack
Thomas emphasized the impor- tance of asking questions and bal- ancing social life and business.
“The New Student Convocation is the start of what we hope will be a wonderful journey,” Thomas said. “We are here to assist students and to help make a smooth transition into the University. However, we can not assist students if they refrain from asking questions.”
Thomas continued his closing address with the introduction of his slogan “You Better Ask Somebody” and informing stu- dents about the thin line between success and failure.
“Students not only need to ask questions but they need to ask the right questions and contact the right people and if they are unsure they can ask me,” Thomas said. “A college campus is dif- ferent from high school and the transition can be very difficult if you don’t ask questions and keep your eyes on the prize and remain focused.”
Asking questions to become more knowledgeable and cre- ating an atmosphere of dignity and learning is the key to suc- cess as Western looks forward to a fantastic semester academic school year.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.