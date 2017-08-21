Thomas: Western’s status is ‘okay’
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Western Illinois University’s faculty, staff and administrators gathered in Western Hall Thursday morning to listen to the first ever university assembly, discussing Western’s plans for the future following the prolonged Illinois state budget impasse.
In her opening remarks, Cathy Early said that the efforts from the whole campus community ensured that Western would remain successful following the budget impasse.
“It takes a village to raise a child, and it also takes a village to make Western Illinois University a success,” Early said. “Each member of the WIU family is a part of ensuring this university’s success and its future. Many sacrifices have been made by our staff, faculty and administrators, and for that I say thank you. Thank you for banding together rather than tearing our university apart through very challenging times.”
Following her opening remarks, Student Government Association President Grant Reed gave thanks for those who assisted in Western’s persistence to serve students. Interim Provost and Academic Vice President Kathleen Neuman then spoke briefly of the university’s efforts to increase the student population before introducing President Jack Thomas.
“The retention rate of this past year’s freshman will be 66.6 percent, meaning that the retention rate has been fairly consistent,” Neuman said. “Each of you play a key role in retention and recruitment, and each of your efforts, no matter how small, makes a difference. I am very proud of you, all of you, despite all of the attention towards Illinois public education.”
Neuman also spoke of Western’s theme for the year, “cultivating peace at home and abroad,” and asked for faculty and staff to incorporate this mindset inside and outside of the classroom.
Thomas then took the stage and spoke on how the university intends to move forward, such as by stabilizing enrollment at 10,000 students and rebuilding Western’s now depleted reserves.
Following the assembly, when asked about the present state of the interview, Thomas acknowledged that the university is in a better state than it was during the budget impasse, but would not classify it as “great.”
“I would say right now it’s okay,” Thomas said. “We have gotten funding and we can now do some planning and start moving forward with some of the goals we have planned for the university.”
Thomas then took the stage and spoke on how the university intends to move forward, such as by stabilizing enrollment at 10,000 students and rebuilding Western’s now depleted reserves.
Following the assembly, when asked about the present state of the interview, Thomas acknowledged that the university is in a better state than it was during the budget impasse, but would not classify it as “great.”
“I would say right now it’s okay,” Thomas said. “We have gotten funding and we can now do some planning and start moving forward with some of the goals we have planned for the university.”
While Thomas is satisfied that the state has appropriated funds for public higher education this year, he said that this is only the beginning of a conservative atti- tude toward spending.
“It has certainly been a relief for us that we have received a state appropriation from the state, and it gives us a way to predict in terms of our strategic plan, and it helps us plan better for the university,” Thomas said. “During those two years when we didn’t have a full state-appropriated budget we had to put a lot of things on hold and we made a lot of reductions, including layoffs, furloughs and those kinds of things. Now we can begin to rebuild, however we have to be very cautious and fiscally conservative because we don’t know what the future holds.”
Thomas said that some staff members have already be brought
back following the impasse and is expecting more to be brought back as progress is made toward being more financially secure. Thomas would not comment on the state of unit B faculty mem- bers, as those contracts are still in negotiation. On June 1, it was announced that there would be a delay in staffing decisions regarding these non-tenure track faculty members.
Thomas then said that he has noticed a different atmo- sphere on campus since the impasse had been resolved, and is expecting good things for the upcoming year.
“I think that everyone is basically excited about what is going to hap- pen this year,” Thomas said. “There is just a different feeling in our environment right now because we have received funding from the state.”
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.