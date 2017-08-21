Thomas: Western’s status is ‘okay’

Close President Jack Thomas (top) and Student Government Association President Grant Reed (bottom) speak at the first-ever university assembly Thursday morning. Pedro Avila/Assistant Photo Editor Pedro Avila/Assistant Photo Editor President Jack Thomas (top) and Student Government Association President Grant Reed (bottom) speak at the first-ever university assembly Thursday morning.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Western Illinois University’s faculty, staff and administrators gathered in Western Hall Thursday morning to listen to the first ever university assembly, discussing Western’s plans for the future following the prolonged Illinois state budget impasse.

In her opening remarks, Cathy Early said that the efforts from the whole campus community ensured that Western would remain successful following the budget impasse.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and it also takes a village to make Western Illinois University a success,” Early said. “Each member of the WIU family is a part of ensuring this university’s success and its future. Many sacrifices have been made by our staff, faculty and administrators, and for that I say thank you. Thank you for banding together rather than tearing our university apart through very challenging times.”

Following her opening remarks, Student Government Association President Grant Reed gave thanks for those who assisted in Western’s persistence to serve students. Interim Provost and Academic Vice President Kathleen Neuman then spoke briefly of the university’s efforts to increase the student population before introducing President Jack Thomas.

“The retention rate of this past year’s freshman will be 66.6 percent, meaning that the retention rate has been fairly consistent,” Neuman said. “Each of you play a key role in retention and recruitment, and each of your efforts, no matter how small, makes a difference. I am very proud of you, all of you, despite all of the attention towards Illinois public education.”

Neuman also spoke of Western’s theme for the year, “cultivating peace at home and abroad,” and asked for faculty and staff to incorporate this mindset inside and outside of the classroom.

Thomas then took the stage and spoke on how the university intends to move forward, such as by stabilizing enrollment at 10,000 students and rebuilding Western’s now depleted reserves.